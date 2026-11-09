Ring camera caught three University of Mississippi students making monkey noises and offensive gestures outside the dorm room of a Black freshman named Jakiyra Metcalf

Ole Miss condemned the behaviour as offensive and unacceptable and launched a disciplinary investigation against the three named students

The video went viral and sparked widespread outrage, with people calling for the students to face serious consequences

American University learners, with one being arrested on the right and the other taking a selfie on the left. Images: usa_updates1/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Three students at the University of Mississippi, known as Ole Miss, are facing possible expulsion after a Ring camera recorded them making racist noises and gestures outside the dormitory room of a Black freshman.

The footage captured the three young women standing outside the room of the freshman, where they made monkey noises and offensive gestures directed at her. The clip spread rapidly across social media, drawing hundreds of thousands of reactions from people shocked and angered by what they saw.

Ole Miss launches disciplinary investigation

A university spokesperson confirmed that Ole Miss was aware of the footage and described the students' conduct as "offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable." The university stated that an investigation was immediately launched and that the students could face disciplinary action up to and including expulsion.

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Following the backlash, Lauren Mayfield switched her Instagram account from public to private, a move that drew additional criticism online.

Watch the footage that sparked the outrage here.

People react to the Ole Miss incident

The video on the Instagram page drew fierce responses from people across social media:

@killmurraykevin said:

"This will follow them for the rest of their lives. Good."

@carlcwms wrote:

"I'm glad their names are out so future employment background checks could find it."

@instantlyp commented:

"Trump has so much to be proud of…!"

@msfatoots said:

"Hope this follows them to every job interview they have."

@xmansamusamali wrote:

"I'm so happy they got caught. Can you imagine them becoming doctors, nurses, lawyers or cops?"

@misstalented8 added:

"Why should anyone be harassed like this! She's trying to better herself and get an education! This was totally unacceptable behaviour, and they should be expelled!"

@bar.123458 said:

"Racial hate crime. That is what they should be charged with."

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