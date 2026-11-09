The Springboks' dominant scrum has attracted criticism, but a leading referee has offered an explanation

Tappe Henning has addressed allegations of illegal scrummaging and explained what the laws actually allow

The URC referee boss has also weighed in on crooked feeds and why dominance does not guarantee penalties

The Springboks' scrum has attracted criticism from opposition coaches, but URC head of referees Tappe Henning has explained why South Africa's approach is legal. Image: Scott Taetsch

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The Springboks' scrum has faced repeated accusations of illegal tactics, but United Rugby Championship (URC) head of referees Tappe Henning has explained why South Africa's approach is within the laws of rugby. He has also addressed the controversial practice of crooked scrum feeds and why a dominant pack does not automatically earn a penalty.

The debate has continued following criticism from New Zealand coach Dave Rennie after the Greatest Rivalry series. More recently, Bulls coach Johan Ackermann questioned the refereeing after his team struggled to receive penalties despite dominating the scrum against Ulster.

Speaking to Die Papier, Henning provided insight into what referees look for during these contests.

Tappe Henning explains the Springboks' scrum advantage

Henning identified the initial formation as one of the most important aspects of a successful scrum.

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"The setting up of the scrums remains the most important part because it will determine the success of the scrum," he explained, according to KickOff.

He added that all three front-row players must push straight ahead, with the entire pack moving forward over the mark. Henning also clarified that winning the physical battle does not guarantee a penalty.

"One pack can drive the other team back several metres, but if the other pack is still scrummaging within the laws, the dominant team must use the ball and continue with play."

Daan Human's coaching and allegations of walking around

Henning defended the Springboks' scrummaging approach, pointing to the work of scrum coach Daan Human. He said the players are individually coached to push straight rather than deliberately move around their opponents to gain an advantage.

Henning explained that walking around can happen when a tighthead prop moves sideways, forcing the opposing loosehead to adjust to maintain contact. He added that referees can identify deliberate movement through the positioning of a loosehead prop's hips.

Crooked scrum feeds remain a talking point

Henning acknowledged that spectators regularly question scrumhalves who feed the ball crookedly. World Rugby's Law 19 requires a straight feed and stipulates that the hooker must strike for the ball. World Rugby's scrum laws also prioritise stability and player safety.

Henning admitted that referees do not always notice crooked feeds because of the many aspects they must monitor. He added that coaches had not complained to the URC about tries being scored following crooked feeds.

Ultimately, Henning's explanation provides insight into why scrum dominance, legal technique and refereeing decisions do not always produce the same outcome. The contest remains governed by both technical requirements and player safety.

Source: Briefly News