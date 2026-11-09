The South African government announced a once-off gratuity payment for ward and PR councillors who did not retain their seats

Payments follow a sliding scale, with councillors needing at least 24 months of service between 2021 and 2026 to qualify

The gratuity is an established post-election practice, but it still raised concerns and questions online

Councillors who lost their posts will receive a once-off payment, but South Africans are not happy with the news. Image: Maluti-A-Phofung Local Municipality/ RODWORKS

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

SOUTH AFRICA — The South African government will make once-off gratuity payments to municipal councillors who failed to retain their seats following the 2026 local government elections, as newly elected representatives prepare to be sworn in.

The payments, officially referred to as once-off gratuities, are intended to assist non-returning ward and proportional representation (PR) councillors in managing financial obligations as they transition out of public office.

How the gratuity is calculated

Payments are determined using a sliding scale tied to length of service.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A councillor must have served for more than 24 months between 2021 and 2026 to be eligible. Those who served more than 60 months during that period will receive the maximum payout, equivalent to three months of their salary.

Ordinary part-time ward and PR councillors' monthly remuneration packages range from roughly R24,200 in Grade 1 lower municipalities to approximately R51,500 in Grade 6 metros, meaning the maximum three-month payment could fall between R70,000 and R155,000, depending on the municipality.

The once-off gratuity is not a new mechanism. The government has made similar payments following local government elections in 2011, 2016, and 2021. The 2026 disbursement marks the fourth time the payout has been made since the practice was established.

How did South Africans react?

The announcement drew strong reactions on social media, with many South Africans questioning why former councillors should receive special financial assistance.

Indiphile King Bushula wrote:

"No one would lose a seat if they're serving their communities well, and of course they should have made some savings for future purposes like any other person in contract."

Sandra Moss De Perindorge said:

"As someone said... if they did their jobs properly, they wouldn't have been voted out. Claim UIF like the rest of us, maximum 6 months."

Khutso Kgaphola echoed that sentiment:

"They must apply for UIF like many of us. What's so special about them?"

Not everyone was critical.

Lawrence Bonginkosi Shabalala, who identified himself as a former councillor, noted:

"This has always been there. I got it also in 2016 when I didn't come back. Also got it in 2019, my last time as a councillor."

Urban Oasis linked the gratuity to wider political dynamics, writing:

"And that's why we've about 615 political parties on the ballot paper."

Hung councils dominate LGE

In a related article, Briefly News reported on South Africa’s 2026 local government elections, where hung councils are shaping the results.

With smaller parties poised to influence coalition talks, the balance of power in several major metros remains uncertain as vote counting continues.

Source: Briefly News