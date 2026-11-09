The ANC in Sedibeng announced plans to approach the Electoral Court over anomalies found in the certified voters' roll

An audit of the roll dated 7 August 2026 flagged properties with hundreds of registered voters and over 32,000 entries without physical addresses

ANC Regional Secretary Jason Mkhwane said the party is not alleging deliberate fraud but is demanding a transparent response from the IEC

The ANC alleges that voter fraud took place in Sedibeng. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — The African National Congress (ANC) in Sedibeng is preparing to file an application in the Electoral Court after an audit of the certified voters' roll uncovered thousands of irregularities across three local municipalities. This was after the country voted during the 2026 Local Government Elections on 4 November 2026.

According to Eyewitness News, ANC Regional Secretary Jason Mkhwane said the party first raised concerns with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) following the Ward 28 by-election in May 2026. An audit of the voters' roll, dated 7 August 2026, was subsequently commissioned and returned findings that the party describes as deeply troubling.

What the audit found in Sedibeng

The audit flagged an unusually high number of registered voters listed at single residential properties across Emfuleni, Midvaal, and Lesedi. Among the properties identified: 23210 Lerothodi Street in Sebokeng Unit 13 carries 1,582 registered voters; 1454 Mareka Street in Sharpeville lists 1,256; 14659 Khaketla Street in Sebokeng Unit 11 shows 965; and 9807 Pula Street in Evaton West records 779.

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More than 32,000 entries without addresses

Beyond the property-specific concerns, the audit also identified 32,182 voter entries without any physical addresses, and 34 instances of duplicate identity details recorded across different voting districts.

Mkhwane was careful to note that the findings do not constitute proof of deliberate electoral fraud. However, he stressed that the scale of the discrepancies requires a formal and transparent response from the IEC. Legal representatives for the party are currently preparing the court application.

MKP backs the legal challenge

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) in Sedibeng has thrown its support behind the ANC's challenge, signalling cross-party concern about the integrity of the voters' roll in the region.

The IEC has not yet publicly responded to the audit's specific findings. The Electoral Court application, once filed, will seek judicial relief and compel a formal verification process of the disputed entries.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma slams Ramaphosa after ANC performance

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa after the ANC’s support fell sharply in South Africa’s 2026 local government elections.

The ANC received about 31.2% of the vote, while the DA projected it had won more than one million votes from Black South Africans. The results point to shifting voter priorities and leave several municipalities facing coalition negotiations.

Source: Briefly News