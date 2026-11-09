Australia has reiterated strict border rules banning a wide range of food and non-food items from entering the country

South African favourites like biltong, droëwors and rusks fall under Australia's tight biosecurity restrictions on meat products

Travellers who fail to declare banned goods risk on-the-spot fines, legal prosecution or visa cancellation

People walking through an airport. Images: miodrag ignjatovic/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Australia has reminded all arriving passengers of its strict border restrictions, covering a long list of prohibited food and non-food items brought in from overseas. The rules apply equally to international tourists, business travellers, and returning residents — including the thousands of South Africans who make their way to Australian cities each year.

The regulations are designed to shield Australia's agricultural sector and natural environment from foreign pests, infectious diseases, and biosecurity threats. Fresh fruit tops the list of banned food items, with popular varieties such as apples, oranges, and mandarins all prohibited at the border.

Homemade food of any kind is also off-limits. That includes cooked cakes, home-prepared meals, and self-packaged baked goods, regardless of what they contain. Passengers are also not permitted to carry any snacks, meals, or leftover food collected on board a plane or ship during transit. All such items must be eaten or disposed of in designated quarantine bins before reaching border control.

What this means for SA travellers

The restrictions carry real weight for South Africans visiting family or friends in Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane, where large South African communities have settled over the years. Many travellers attempt to bring a taste of home along with them, packing treats like biltong, droëwors, and rusks for loved ones abroad.

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Under Australian biosecurity law, meat products face severe restrictions or outright confiscation. This includes dried, vacuum-sealed, and uncanned meats — categories that biltong falls squarely into. The concern from authorities centres on animal diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease, which Australian border officials actively work to keep out.

Non-food items are also affected, with personal defence sprays such as pepper spray listed among banned goods.

Penalties are steep

Australian border authorities take non-compliance seriously. Travellers who do not declare restricted goods on their Incoming Passenger Card face substantial on-the-spot fines, possible legal prosecution, and in serious cases, visa cancellation.

South Africans planning a trip are advised to check Australia's biosecurity requirements well in advance and to leave perishables and homemade food behind, no matter how harmless they may seem.

An aerial view of Sydney, Australia. Images: Michael Dunning/Getty and miodrag ignjatovic/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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