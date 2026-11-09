Bonnie Mbuli shared a TikTok walking vlog in November 2026 warning South African parents about spiritual traps targeting their children

The South African actress revealed that the Holy Spirit warned her months before her son received a Freemason lodge membership application

Mbuli's cautionary story about raising children in priesthood sparked a massive reaction from fans, including fellow celebrity Lorna Maseko

Bonnie Mbuli has warned Mzansi parents after her son nearly joined a Freemason Lodge. Image: bonniembuli

Source: Instagram

South African actress and entertainer Bonnie Mbuli has sparked a wide conversation online after sharing a deeply personal story about her son nearly being recruited into a Freemason lodge in America, all of which she says God warned her about months in advance.

In a selfie-style walking vlog posted to TikTok in November 2026, Mbuli filmed herself navigating the hallways, stairwells, and streets of what appeared to be an urban American city as she told the story with raw honesty. She described Los Angeles as a place of intense spiritual warfare, far removed from anything she had encountered in Africa.

Bonnie Mbuli's warning to Mzansi parents

Mbuli explained that while walking to school one morning, she received what she believed was a divine warning. "Your son, your firstborn son, he's gonna get himself into some trouble. In fact, he's gotten himself into a trap, but don't worry, I'll get him out," she recounted the Holy Spirit saying to her. She responded with worship and moved on, until four months later, when an email arrived addressed to her from a Freemason lodge with a membership application.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Her son had joined what his friend described as a "leadership club" at school, where young men were taught how to be successful gentlemen, attending events dressed in suits. The friend never disclosed its true nature. The application required the son to confirm whether he believed in a Supreme Being, the question she described as the one that would "seal the deal."

What stopped him, Mbuli said, was not anything she told him directly. He simply felt uneasy every time the topic came up and kept avoiding his friend without fully understanding why. She believes this was the result of raising him in what she calls "priesthood", a home culture of daily prayer, scripture, and fellowship with the Holy Spirit.

"The enemy wants to trick our children into bondage while they are most defenceless," she warned, urging parents to be proactive rather than reactive. She added that LA was "altar for altar", describing it as a spiritual battleground unlike anything she had expected.

Watch her full TikTok below:

Fans and fellow celebrities react

The video resonated strongly, drawing thousands of responses. Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko commented:

"So profound. This resonated! 🙏🏽🙌🏽❤️🤞🏽"

@msah wrote:

"I just followed you ngenxa yokuthi Jesus Christ of Nazareth."

@flymam36 said:

"I see people celebrating Halloween 🎃 and I say 'welelele' 😭"

@A🦄 added:

"They want South Africa to be the same…"

@Qqqk shared:

"Omg I haven't seen Bonnie Mbuli in years. Hearing her talking about Jesus Christ and breaking bread sengivele ngamthanda kakhulu 🫠✨🤍"

Sbahle Mpisane causes a buzz

In a previous report Briefly News, Sbahle Mpisane caused a buzz online when a Nigerian prophet delivered a message to her.

A video of the influencer with the preacher was shared online over the weekend.

Source: Briefly News