The flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo has agreed with Pastor Enigma’s “prophecy”

This was after Pastor Enigma shared that netizens should not invite people over to their houses on Christmas Day as God doesn’t like it

The former Idols SA judge shared a video on his social media page explaining why he agreed with the controversial Pastor

Just when you thought you’d heard and seen it all, Somizi Mhlongo sided with the controversial Pastor Enigma on his recent “prophecy.”

Somizi agrees with Pastor Enigma’s prophecy

The South African flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo recently became the town's talk on social media.

Earlier, the former Idols SA judge and reality TV star Mhlongo made it clear on social media that he is siding with Pastor Enigma’s prophecy that people should not invite anyone to their houses on Christmas Day as God doesn’t like it. In the video he shared on his social media page, Somizi explained why he agreed with the controversial Pastor's words.

Somizi said:

"I have never thought that one day I would agree fully with Pastor Enigma. Do not invite people for Christmas. I agree with him, but most importantly, there's a part where he said you should buy your kids clothes every day, meaning you should buy them clothes from Sompire Kids."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Somizi's video

Shortly after the star shared the clip of him agreeing with what the Pastor said, many netizens flooded his comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

unathi_lubedu said:

"Believe it or not, he is right about Christmas."

tebatso__m asked:

"Kanti how long was this interview?"

faith_7047 wrote:

"This is very true; not one scripture in the Bible talks about the 25th of December Jesus was born. So, he is telling the truth. Christmas it’s just a money-making scam."

bosslady_zblog responded:

"He is very right about Christmas."

sindi1809 replied:

"My mom and I were chatting about his videos, and although we were laughing, there was truth in what he said. I even mentioned to my mom that I think he may be a Seventh-Day Adventist based on all that he says because they also have beliefs that match almost everything he says, and they don’t celebrate Christmas… My mom is a Seventh-Day Adventist."

