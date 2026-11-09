Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Dubai Travel Rules: 8 Categories of Items SA Travellers Cannot Bring Into the UAE
South Africa

Dubai Travel Rules: 8 Categories of Items SA Travellers Cannot Bring Into the UAE

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • Dubai Airports published a detailed advisory listing items banned from entering the UAE, covering food, medications and electronics
  • South African travellers face strict rules on carry-on baggage, including power banks, e-cigarettes and certain sports equipment
  • Travellers must declare cash, precious metals or valuables above a specified threshold or risk fines and legal proceedings

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Dubai bans 8 categories of items South Africans cannot bring into the UAE
Dubai shares list of banned items. Images: Tatiana Sviridova and DuKai photographer
Source: Getty Images

South Africans planning a trip to Dubai need to pack carefully. Dubai Airports has released a comprehensive "Know Before You Go" guide outlining goods that are strictly prohibited at Dubai International Airport (DXB), and several items on the list may come as a surprise.

What you cannot bring into the UAE

The UAE's list of banned items covers more than the obvious. Narcotics, counterfeit goods, betting equipment, and radiation-contaminated substances are all prohibited. Items that contradict the Islamic faith or public morals are also not permitted.

Less obvious is the ban on poppy seeds, which are classified as a narcotic derivative. The zero-tolerance policy extends to trace amounts found in food products. Pork products, including bacon, ham, lard and pork gelatine, are forbidden under UAE customs regulations. CBD products are also banned, regardless of whether they are legally purchased in South Africa.

Read also

How to claim RAF compensation in South Africa without a lawyer: Requirements and documents needed

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Certain prescription medications containing narcotic or psychotropic substances require prior approval from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention before they can be brought into the country.

Dubai bans 8 categories of items South Africans cannot bring into the UAE
Dubai's list flags foods, medication and gadgets. Image: d3sign
Source: Getty Images

Carry-on baggage rules are equally strict. Cricket bats, skateboards, fishing rods, measuring tapes, toy guns, bows and arrows are all prohibited in cabin baggage for security reasons.

Electronics, cash and duty-free allowances

Power banks and spare lithium batteries must travel in hand luggage and be individually protected against short circuits. Lithium-ion batteries are capped at 100Wh, with passengers allowed up to 20 spare units. Any additional quantities require airline authorisation. Laptops and devices containing lithium batteries must be switched off if placed in checked baggage. E-cigarettes and vapes may only be carried in hand luggage, with batteries secured against accidental activation.

On arrival, passengers may bring gifts valued at up to roughly R13,441.07, 400 cigarettes, 50 cigars, 500g of tobacco and up to four litres of alcohol or two cartons of beer without paying duty, provided the items are for personal use.

Read also

Qatar tightens recruitment rules: what South African workers need to know

Travellers aged 18 and above must declare cash, cheques, precious metals or gemstones exceeding approximately R268,835.10 in value. Failure to declare can result in delays, fines or legal proceedings.

Dubai Airports advises all travellers to verify requirements with the airport, Dubai Customs and their airline before departure, as conditions can change and the published lists are not exhaustive.

More Briefly News stories on travel

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za

Tags:
United Arab Emirates
Hot:
Blondie makhene Malcolm wentzel Let's make a deal cast salaries Free hand hairstyles Influencer crashes audi