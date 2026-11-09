Rassie Erasmus has shared a fresh Frans Malherbe injury update, with the Springbok prop working towards an important milestone

The Stormers tighthead is targeting a return to action, but Rassie has explained why his comeback is not guaranteed just yet

The Springboks could welcome several experienced stars back into the squad as Erasmus prepares for the upcoming Ireland showdown

Rassie Erasmus has clarified Frans Malherbe's potential January 2027 comeback, provided an injury update and hinted at more Springbok reinforcements. Image: Adam Pretty/World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

South African rugby supporters have received an encouraging update on Frans Malherbe's potential return to action, with Rassie Erasmus clarifying when the experienced Springbok prop could be back on the field. The Bok coach has pointed to January 2027 as a possible comeback target, although he stressed that the player's recovery remains the priority.

Speaking to Rugby365 on Monday, 9 November 2026, Erasmus said Malherbe had faced setbacks but was working to regain full fitness at the Stormers.

Frans Malherbe's injury recovery and January 2027 target

Malherbe has been involved in contact training as he continues his rehabilitation. However, Erasmus was careful not to present January as a guaranteed return date.

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"I'm saying that with the hope that he'll be available, because he had some setbacks, but he's trying really hard to get back to playing," Erasmus told Rugby365.

The coach added that the medical team remained in regular contact with the prop and that his availability would depend on his recovery.

"If he is healthy, we want him for us," Erasmus said.

He also confirmed that Malherbe would be considered for the 2027 Rugby World Cup if he successfully returns.

Springboks could welcome more reinforcements

Erasmus also provided an update on other injured players. Eben Etzebeth joined the touring squad in France on Monday but would not be rushed into the match against France.

Handre Pollard could potentially travel to join the squad ahead of the Ireland encounter, while Salmaan Moerat was also expected to recover. Erasmus explained that further call-ups would depend on injuries during the tour.

Springboks prepare for France and Ireland

The Springboks face France in Paris on Friday, 13 November, before travelling to Dublin to meet Ireland on 21 November.

The latest developments offer South Africa several possible reinforcements as Erasmus manages his squad ahead of the remaining Nations Championship fixtures.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has moved to clarify when two-time World Cup winner Frans Malherbe might return to competitive rugby. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Ox Nché previously identified Frans Malherbe as his toughest scrum opponent

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok prop Ox Nché had named Frans Malherbe as the toughest scrummager he had faced during his international rugby career.

Speaking on the For the Love of Rugby SA podcast, Nché explained what makes the experienced Stormers prop such a difficult opponent. His comments offer an interesting perspective on why Malherbe remains an important figure in the Springboks setup as he works towards his return.

Source: Briefly News