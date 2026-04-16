Ox Nché opened up on the one opponent who consistently tested him at scrum time, offering rare insight into battles usually hidden from view

After a career-best 2025, Nché reflected on the standards required at the top level and how close he came to rewriting history for front-row players

Despite a long injury lay-off, Frans Malherbe is still viewed as a key figure in the Springboks setup as he works his way back into contention

Springboks prop Ox Nché has named the toughest scrum opponent he has faced and played alongside in his international rugby career.

Nché enjoyed an outstanding 2025 season, earning a nomination for the World Rugby Player of the Year award and coming close to making history as the first prop to win the prestigious global honour.

Nché names toughest scrum opponent

Speaking about the scrummagers who have given him a tough time on the For the Love of Rugby SA podcast, he said fellow Springboks veteran Frans Malherbe was the most difficult opponent. He was joined on the podcast by Trevor Nyakane and now-retired Steven Kitshoff.

“It would have to be Buffel,” Nché said.

Nyakane took the snub in good spirits, admitting that Malherbe can be difficult to handle once he starts applying pressure in the scrum.

“And he has a bigger chest than you. So if you had a bigger chest, maybe you,” Nché joked.

Nché said that Malherbe is always willing to learn and remains open to feedback, noting that his main focus is simply to feel comfortable in the scrum.

He explained that when they pack down together, Malherbe often tells him to relax and focus on his own opponent while he handles his side, highlighting how straightforward and effective his communication is. Nché added that Malherbe learns quickly during matches, adapts with ease and is constantly planning and reacting in real time, which makes him particularly difficult to face because his approach can change at any moment.

Malherbe injury and Springboks return

Malherbe has been a cornerstone of South Africa’s forward dominance, playing a pivotal role during an era that delivered. He has been sidelined since March last year after aggravating a long-standing back complaint during a United Rugby Championship fixture. This injury ruled him out of the entire 2025 campaign.

The Springboks thrived in his absence, retaining the Rugby Championship title and completing an unbeaten end-of-year tour. Malherbe has not featured for South Africa since their 2024 clash against Argentina in Mpumalanga. He is part of the 49-man squad called up by Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus for the alignment camp and has earned 76 caps for South Africa, starting in 63 of those matches.

Erasmus shared how Malherbe came close to retiring from international rugby in 2025.

Springboks star ruled out of the season

Briefly News also reported that a Springboks star has suffered a season-ending injury, which means he is set to be out for a long period in 2026.

The South African rugby star's injury comes as bad news for both his club and the Springboks as he's now expected to undergo surgery in a few days.

Source: Briefly News