Lethabo Maleka, a 24-year-old from Ga-Mphahlele in Limpopo, has graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) with top honours

This despite losing his sight at the age of 10 after a spitting cobra attack

Driven by a passion for justice and inspiring perseverance, Maleka says his journey proves that disability is not inability

Blind student Lethabo Maleka has graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Limpopo. Image: @LimChronicle/X

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO —In an inspiring story of resilience, 24-year-old Lethabo Maleka from Ga-Mphahlele has graduated with top honours with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Limpopo, overcoming blindness caused by a traumatic childhood incident.

Maleka lost his sight at the age of 10 after being attacked by a spitting cobra in 2011.

Maleka shares his experience of losing his sight

According to Limpopo Chronicle, the incident occurred when he opened the door of a pit toilet at his home in Mamaolo village, about 50km south of Polokwane. The snake’s venom affected his eyes, and his vision gradually deteriorated until he became completely blind.

Speaking about the ordeal, Maleka said he initially felt hopeless.

“The venom deteriorated my sight until I could not see anymore, and I thought my life was over,” he shared.

His challenges did not end there. After losing his sight, his parents struggled to find a school in their area that could accommodate blind learners. As a result, he dropped out of school for nearly two years, spending most of his time at home listening to the radio.

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Not giving up on his academics

Hope came in 2014 when he enrolled at Siloe School for the Blind in Polokwane. There, he regained his sense of purpose and worked hard to rebuild his academic journey. He later joined a study group at Setotolwane Secondary School, where he completed his matric.

Drawing inspiration from prominent figures such as Steve Kekana and Michael Masutha, Maleka remained determined to succeed.

“If they could do it, who am I not to do it?” he said.

His perseverance paid off when he became one of South Africa’s top 20 matric achievers in 2021 in the Capricorn district.

Motivated by a desire to help vulnerable and underserved communities access justice, Maleka pursued his LLB at the University of Limpopo. As a student at the institution’s Reakgona Disability Centre, he continued to excel academically.

He has now graduated with top honours, marking a significant milestone in his journey.

The university praised his achievement, describing it as a reflection of resilience, discipline and unwavering determination. His story stands as a powerful example of overcoming adversity and is expected to inspire many as he steps into the legal profession.

Blind lady speaks on her brave journey

In related news, a blind lady shared he journey of braving the odds of her physical challenge to make a living and impart knowledge to others. The lady named Anne is a blind English language teacher who graduated from university in 2019. Anne shared that she lost her sight at the age of 10 and was surprised to give birth to a blind daughter. In a touching video, the hardworking woman shared how she copes with school work and takes care of her child.

Maleka enrolled in Braiile school before completing his matric and embarking on his law studies.Andrew Aitchison/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News shared that Despite Andrea Bocelli's blindness, his voice stands out in global arenas, with his tenor conquering charts. Bocelli first started losing his vision due to congenital glaucoma but a soccer accident made him completely bling at 12. In a documentary, Bocelli said he views his blindness not as a defining limitation but as a part of his life's journey.

Source: Briefly News