Anne is a mother of one who teaches the English language in school despite being blind

The woman, who graduated from university in 2019, said she lost her sight at the age of 10 and was surprised to give birth to a blind daughter

In a touching video, the hardworking woman shared how she copes with school work and takes care of her little kid

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A lady has braved the odd of her physical challenge to make a living and impart knowledge to others. The lady named Anne is a blind English language teacher. In a video documentary by Afrimax, the mother of one said she wasn't born blind.

Teacher Anne said she went blind one night all of a sudden and explained the experience in a video. Photo Credit: Afrimax / YouTube

Source: UGC

According to her, she woke up one night and couldn't see. Anne said the incident happened to her at the age of 10. She later had a man in her life and to her surprise. Anne has now a blind daughter.

The teacher, whose husband passed away in 2020, stated that she never expected to have a baby that couldn't see.

Challenges of a blind teacher

Anne, who graduated with a degree in education in 2019, teaches with the aid of braille. She had difficulty initially finding her way around the school premises but got used to it with time.

The courageous woman fends for her daughter with proceeds from the teaching job. Brailleworks explains that braille is a system of touch-reading and writing for blind persons in which raised dots represent the letters of the alphabet.

It also provides equivalent for punctuation marks and other symbols.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Maths teacher who uses crutches shares his experience with students

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a physically challenged maths teacher had defied odds to continue to impart knowledge to his students.

Michael, a physically challenged man, said that his student never liked him as they mocked him because he uses crutches for movement.

He added that when he heard them say “how can this guy with crutches be our mathematics teacher”, it hurt him so badly. The mockery continued as he was made fun of whenever he struggled to write the date at the top end of the blackboard because of his height.

His student nicknamed him Mr Crutches. He then decided to change his perspective and control his emotions since he could not change them.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za