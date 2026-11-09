SASSA uses an official sliding-scale formula to calculate Old-Age Grant payouts, meaning many pensioners legally receive less than the full amount

The formula reduces the grant by 40 cents for every extra rand a beneficiary earns beyond a set income threshold

Pensioners who believe their grant amount is incorrect have formal channels to challenge the calculation through SASSA

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Many South African pensioners receiving less than the full R2,400 monthly Old-Age Grant are not victims of fraud or administrative errors. The reduced amount is, in most cases, a direct result of an official government formula built into social assistance regulations.

How the SASSA grant formula works

Under Regulation 20 of the 2022 SASSA regulations (Gazette 46459), the grant is calculated using the formula D = 1.6A minus 0.4B, where A is the maximum annual grant and B is the beneficiary's assessed annual income after permitted deductions. The grant cannot exceed the maximum, meaning it decreases as a person's income rises.

A single beneficiary earning below roughly R3,600 per month qualifies for the full R2,400 monthly allocation. Beyond that threshold, the state reduces the payout by 40 cents for every additional rand of income. A pensioner receiving R1,730 per month, for example, may simply reflect a legitimate adjustment tied to private earnings of approximately R5,275 per month.

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When annual grant amounts increase, the benefit does not go up by a flat amount. Because of how the formula works, each rand added to the maximum grant lifts the payout by R1.60, so the increase is proportionally scaled.

What counts as income and what to do next

SASSA counts a broad range of revenue when assessing income. This includes salaries, private annuities, company pensions, rental income, investment interest, maintenance payments, and business profits. The agency cross-checks this information against bank records, tax data, and other government databases, a process beneficiaries consent to by applying.

Permitted deductions include pension fund contributions of up to 22% of net income, income tax, medical scheme fees, and UIF contributions.

Pensioners who believe their grant amount is wrong are encouraged to request a written calculation sheet from their nearest SASSA branch. If the income figures on record are outdated or incorrect, beneficiaries can submit a formal reconsideration request. Unresolved disputes can be escalated to the Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance Appeals. SASSA also operates a toll-free helpline for queries and guidance.

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More on SASSA grants

Briefly News recently reported on SASSA’s e-Life Certification and biometric enrolment and what pensioners need to know.

recently reported on SASSA’s e-Life Certification and biometric enrolment and what pensioners need to know. SASSA has taken action against officials in a crackdown on grant fraud and misconduct.

Minister Godongwana has responded to pensioners hoping for a 2027 SASSA increase.

Source: Briefly News