Duma Ndlovu received an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of Zululand after more than 20 years of working in the TV industry

The legendary TV creator has now been awarded two honorary degrees - a PhD in English and a PhD in Creative Arts

The TV legend is responsible for creating a number of beloved and award-winning soapies, including Imbewu: The Seed, Uzalo and Muvhango

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Duma Ndlovu is the brains behind some of South Africa's favourite TV shows. The talented playwright is the executive producer of Muvhango, the longest-running TV soapie in the country.

The University of Zululand is the latest institution to recognise Duma Ndlovu's impact on Mzansi's TV industry. The university awarded him an honorary PhD in Creative Arts to recognise his 20-year career in theatre, television and film.

Duma Ndlovu has been awarded an honorary doctorate in creative arts from the University of Zululand for his work in the Mzansi TV industry. Image: Facebook/Duma.Ndlovu

Source: Facebook

Duma Ndlovu humbled by University of Zululand's honorary degree in creative arts

The legendary producer expressed his gratitude to the university for allowing him to create a legacy that everyone will remember. Dr Ndlovu remarked on Facebook that he is "eternally humbled" by the award.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to the University of Zululand, the legend gave a speech at the university's annual graduation ceremony. Dr Ndlovu said that he was humbled to be on the same list as other iconic people who received the same honour, saying:

"Ladies and gentlemen, this list includes the late icon and first president of the democratic South Africa Nelson Mandela. It includes the late iSilo samabandla onke, the late King Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu. It includes the former president, Jacob Zuma… I am in excellent company"

Duma Ndlovu gave an acceptance speech at the University of Zululand after receiving his honorary degree in creative arts. Image: Facebook/Duma.Ndlovu

Source: Facebook

Dr Ndlovu cherishes his first honorary degree from the University of Venda

The playwright is not new to receiving academic awards. TimesLIVE details that The University of Venda also awarded Duma Ndlovu with a PhD in English in 2011. The soapie genius mentioned his PhD in English as an honour he cherishes while accepting a new one.

Supporters and industry peers flooded Duma Ndlovu's social media with comments celebrating the veteran producer's second PhD.

The Wife actor, Mondli Makhoba fondly congratulated the legend in isiZulu on Instagram commenting:

"Siyakubongisa sikubongela futhi Gatsheni." [We are thankful and we thank you again Gatsheni]

@inno_mm_ added

"Kwakuhle kwethu!! Befitting, well deserved, Hard earned Reagolebogisa baba. Another one!!

Duma Ndlovu's comments were also filled with excitement. One fan commented:

"Well deserved and long overdue. Congratulations Gatsheni, you are an inspiration to a lot of us."

Another fan was impressed saying:

"Wow, baba this is so big, congratulations this is so well deserved thank you for everything you've done for this country and the world I am so happy for you Doctor Duma Ndlovu it feels so good to even say it"

Dr Ndlovu's talent is undeniable with his 25-year-old show and the youngest, Imbewu: The Seed, now three years old.

Duma Ndlovu's plans for Muvhango's 25th anniversary

According to TimesLIVE, Duma Ndlovu is ecstatic about the soapie's 25th anniversary. To celebrate the anniversary, the veteran soapie creator has plans to maximise viewer interaction.

Dr Ndlovu also states that Muvhango will have more scenes set in Venda and promises fans more announcements.

"Dr President Shauwn Mkhize": MaMkhize bags honorary Doctorate in Philosophy

In more news about celebs who got honorary degrees, Briefly News reported that businesswoman Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize recently bagged a Doctorate of Philosophy from Good Shepherd College. Over the weekend, the media personality treated her 1.8 million Instagram followers to a series of posts about her graduation.

The honorary doctorate recipient revealed that her sister Nozipho Ngubo also bagged a doctorate qualification. Mkhize shared numerous snaps of herself and her sister in their graduation gowns as they attended the in-person ceremony.

After the ceremony, MaMkhize, along with her family and friends, shared a celebratory dinner and Shauwn shared some photos to mark the occasion.

Source: Briefly News