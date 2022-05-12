The rumour mill has been in overdrive since the news that many local celebrities have dated businessman Edwin Sodi

According to a list that is currently doing the rounds on social media, stars such as Minnie Dlamini, Thuli Phongolo and Mihlali Ndamase have all dated the wealthy businessman

Thuli Phongolo and Mihlali Ndamase have responded to the allegations with reactions that seem to suggest that the rumours are false

Social media has been buzzing with Edwin Sodi news. The wealthy businessman topped Twitter trends following rumours that he has dated most of Mzansi's famous socialites.

Thuli Phongolo and Mihlali Ndamase have both debunked rumours that they have dated businessman Edwin Sodi. Image: @mihlali_n and @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

According to a list published by Musa Khawula, Sodi has dated stars such as television presenter Minnie Dlamini, YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase, Thuli Phongolo and many others. The allegations sparked mixed reactions among social media users, who have accused Sodi of funding celebrities' lavish lifestyles with government funds.

@Collen_KM said:

"Even Mihlali & Thuli P? Damn, this Edwin Sodi guy is chowing every celebrity he comes across, it is seems like I am the only celebrity who's safe."

@Mandisaxumalo added:

"Edwin Sodi funded these Instagram huns'sluxurious lifestyles with our taxes."

Thuli Phongolo and Mihlali have shared reactions that have left many peeps convinced that the allegations are false. Thuli laughed off the rumour with a post on Twitter, ZAlebs reports.

Beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase also headed to the micro-blogging platform to post a yawning emoji of Kim Kardashian.

