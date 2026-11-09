British travel creator @becccpack posted a video after a few days in Cape Town, puzzled by one very specific thing she kept seeing

The clip sparked a wave of Cape Town locals rushing to explain why running along the promenade is such a big deal in the city

South Africans had plenty of hilarious and honest reasons to offer for why everyone seems to be on the move

A British traveller in Cape Town. Images: @becccpack/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A British travel creator arrived in Cape Town with an open mind and left her first few days with one burning question: why is everyone running?

@becccpack, who goes by Bec and documents her travels on a dedicated Instagram account, posted a selfie-style video on 8 November 2026 from a seaside promenade in Cape Town. Lion's Head mountain and waterfront apartment buildings framed the scene behind her as she delivered her verdict:

"I've been in Cape Town for like three days, and my first impression is why is everybody running everywhere? I've never seen so many people run in my life. What are you running from?"

The clip racked up comments almost immediately, with Cape Town locals and visitors alike jumping in to set the record straight.

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Cape Town's love affair with the outdoors

The city has long had a reputation for an active, outdoor-driven lifestyle. With its mountain trails, Atlantic seaboard promenades, and mild weather, running, cycling, hiking, and swimming are as much a part of daily life here as commuting is elsewhere. For many residents, the promenade is not just a scenic route but a daily ritual.

That context was lost on Bec, though she took it all in good humour. The video's lighthearted tone clearly resonated, drawing in viewers who found her confusion both funny and relatable.

Watch the clip that got Cape Town talking:

Mzansi explains itself

South Africans in the comments section on the Instagram page were quick to respond, mixing humour with a dose of truth:

@extension_3 wrote:

"It's the most affordable thing to do in Cape Town 😂😂"

@kholiwemtingane said:

"The property prices 🏃🏾‍♀️"

@toursandcapture joked:

"We running from our responsibilities 😂"

@ace_ayesha explained:

"Running, cycling, hiking, swimming, surfing, and soon-to-be grooving, we like being outside mos 🇿🇦😄☺️"

@itsjohnhay added:

"Running from the high living costs 😭. Love you though, Cape Town"

@billygo8t declared:

"It's called exercise and being healthy!!!"

@fremantlefanforever offered:

"Cape Town and South Africa in general has a strong running culture!"

One commenter, @rockabella05, used the moment to point out something less cheerful, noting that Bec was staying in a wealthy part of the city and encouraging her to venture beyond the affluent areas to see a fuller picture of Cape Town life.

For Bec, the video was just the beginning of her South African adventure. For the locals who replied, it was a chance to show the world that in Cape Town, the running is not something to escape but something to celebrate.

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Source: Briefly News