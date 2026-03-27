Pam Andrews recently broke the internet after debuting new headshots, showing off her striking good looks

Fans agreed that the former Rhythm City star's face card does not decline, having last seen her on their screens, to witnessing her ageing gracefully

Social media admired Andrews' ageless beauty, with former admirers admitting to once having childhood crushes on her

Actress Pam Andrews updated her social media page with stunning headshots. Images: pamandrews_.

Source: Instagram

Pam Andrews's latest snapshots took fans on a trip down memory lane to her days as the flawless Gail October on Rhythm City.

Taking to her Instagram page on 24 March 2026, the actress-turned-content creator posted her new headshots from a professional photoshoot, featuring a sophisticated and radiant aesthetic that left her followers in awe.

"Black girl magic," she captioned.

Clad in a sleek, minimalist black ensemble and her signature bangs that accentuated her natural features, the star looked effortlessly chic, proving that her transition from the small screen to social media hadn't dimmed her light one bit.

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Famous for her roles on Rhythm City and Backstage, the 42-year-old actress and former member of the pop group 101 has become one of the country's most recognisable TV stars.

Her photos brought a sense of nostalgia among fans who've long adored her on-screen characters.

Though her time on the small screen came to an abrupt halt in 2024 after announcing her retirement from acting due to mental health struggles, long-time fans are still gushing over the bombshell from Redemption Records.

See Pam Andrews' photos below.

Social media raves over Pam Andrews' new photos

Online users and long-time fans gushed over Pam's latest snapshots, with past admirers emerging from the shadows to reflect on their childhood crushes on the actress. Read some of the comments below.

pmthevigilante said:

"You're absolutely gorgeous."

connienkosi999 revealed:

"Gorgeous girl. My hubby has a crush on you. I don't blame him, you are beautiful, @pamandrews_."

LisoMnyengeza exclaimed:

"This lady did the things on Rhythm City."

might_be_kb confessed:

"She used to be my crush when I was growing up."

given_official1 showed love to Pam Andrews:

"Some people age gracefully, and she’s one of them."

Pam Andrews' long-time admirers flocked to the comment section to react to her latest photos. Image: pamandrews_.

Source: Instagram

BastardZuma said:

"I really thought she was gonna be my girlfriend."

Typical_Tshepo recalled:

"I had the biggest crush on her growing up."

FezileFloyd added:

"My high school crush, still looking amazing."

Meanwhile, others in the comment section hoped that Pam would land new roles and make a comeback on screen. Long-time fans reminisced on the impact Gail October had and the electric energy she brought to Rhythm City during its peak years, noting that her charm and unmatched screen presence were exactly what Mzansi television is missing right now.

Pam Andrews shares hilarious story about her crush

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Pam Andrews' story, recalling how she looked like a hot mess around her crush.

The former actress spoke about how one day, when she had no time to prep herself and look presentable, she bumped into her crush, a memory that still made her cringe.

Source: Briefly News