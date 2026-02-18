South African actress Pam Andrews has announced that she will be stepping away from the main stage of the acting world

The former Rhythm City actress has made a name for herself on social media as a content creator

Pam Andrews will be focusing on what brings her more joy, admitting that she contemplated going back to the small screens

South African star Pam Andrews is dropping the 'actress' title for something more modern.

The former Rhythm City actress has made a name for herself in the world of social media, where she creates entertaining content for her 81.7K followers. However, she has now found where her true passion lies, and she is going for it!

Pam Andrews announces new venture

“I’m now officially a full-time South African content creator,” she boldly stated.

This decision was very easy for Pam Andrews, who said the entertainment industry is not fit for her at the moment. As someone vocal about her mental health struggles, Andrews said her decision is directly tied to this.

“As you guys know, I’ve been doing content creation part-time and have been in the mindset that I will be going back to acting. But recently I’ve actually decided that I’m now going to become a full-time content creator, and I’m very excited about that,” she said.

Andrews said content creation is where her heart is, adding that it is difficult to find a normal-paying job when she struggles with her mental health.

“That’s just where my heart is right now. My heart is no longer in being an actress or being in that world,” she said. “And when you’re feeling like that, it’s very hard to find a normal job,” she added.

Pam's Instagram is filled with skits, where she depicts real life occurances and turns them into a hilarious clip.

Pam Andrews gets real about dating as a married woman

It's no secret that Pam is in an open marriage. In an Instagram video captioned, "Life with open marriage and separate homes," Pam Andrews explained her decision to agree to an open marriage and the downside of dating as a married woman.

"Most couples or marriages are in an open relationship; it is just that one of you doesn't know it," she said. "Which means one of you is cheating. Usually, it's we ladies who do not know that we are in open relationships. I'm just taking my power, man. I am fine with it. It's either you will break up with a guy and decide that you will be in this relationship as long as he is a good provider," she said.

She said women should focus on other things in life than a man being faithful.

