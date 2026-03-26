JazziQ went viral after a video of him performing the viral "champagne test" on his watch surfaced

The DJ/ producer joined the viral trend of testing a watch's authenticity by splashing bubbles on his timepiece, which is rumoured to cost over a million rands

His video was met with mixed reactions, with online users slamming his perceived arrogance and "wasteful" display of wealth

JazziQ performed the viral "Champagne Test" on his watch. Images: mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

Mr JazziQ sparked a firestorm on social media after a video of his latest flex went viral, leaving fans and critics locked in a heated debate.

Just two months after showing off his customised car, the DJ joined a viral trend where people pour champagne on their watches to prove they are real and high-quality, showcasing the authenticity of his watch, which is reportedly worth R1.5 million.

The trend of pouring champagne on a watch is a flashy way to prove it’s the real deal.

The idea is that since luxury watches are high-quality and waterproof, they won’t be damaged by the liquid. If a watch stops working after being splashed with champagne, it’s likely a fake.

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JazziQ's video was shot at Kabza De Small's birthday celebration in November 2025, where JazziQ was seen dancing with a famous influencer, Vulela MaWeekend, who is known for wearing Uber delivery driver gear.

JazziQ was captured in a viral video having champagne poured on his watch. Image: mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

While the flex was intended as lighthearted entertainment, not everyone on social media was amused, calling the DJ out for allegedly wasting his wealth. Many worried that JazziQ's move would be used against him should he fall on hard times in the future, citing the "brokenness" often faced by former stars who lived beyond their means during their prime.

Watch JazziQ's video below.

Social media slams JazziQ's watch flex

Online users were not amused by the DJ's video. Read some of the comments below.

bongyluaziey claimed:

"Signs of someone who grew up underprivileged."

Yanga_Co said:

"Bookmark this as evidence when he needs donations."

thabanisandile3 was confused:

"It boggles my mind to see people do such stuff repeatedly. If your stuff is genuinely original, you don't need to prove to anyone."

mpuminkomo25 slammed JazziQ:

"New money is a problem. He needs to shake off the poverty mentality. He doesn't need to prove a point anymore, he's made it."

Andile_011007 added:

"Next thing, we'll see a Capitec card with some sad story as if we were there."

Meanwhile, others compared JazziQ to other wealthy stars like Black Coffee and Sizwe Dhlomo, who are known for owning high-end timepieces but rarely engage in flashy social media stunts.

While Sizwe Dhlomo recently trended for wearing a Patek Philippe worth over R1.1 million at Black Coffee’s lavish 50th birthday celebration, fans noted that he and Coffee tend to treat their luxury items with a level of "quiet luxury" and sophistication.

Black Coffee renews multi-million-rand recidency gig

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Black Coffee securing a multi-million-rand contract.

It was reported that the DJ had his recidency renewed at a popular festival location, sparking cheer and praise on social media.

Source: Briefly News