Pam Andrews recently opened up about an incident where she didn't look her best around her crush

The former actress described her look, which contrasted with how she usually presented herself to her love interest, even cringing at the memory

Her story resonated with many of her online community, instantly bringing laughter to her followers, who pictured Andrews being caught on a bad day, looking like a hot mess

Pam Andrews proved that even the most gorgeous celebrities have their "off" days after sharing a hilariously cringeworthy encounter with her crush.

The actress, who is in an open marriage, had previously expressed her interest to date again and revealed that she had been "flirting" with one of the dads from her son's school.

The former actress narrated the hilarious story, which occurred on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, where she had a major fashion fail and was caught looking like a hot mess by the very person she had been trying to impress for some time.

She revealed that the incident happened during morning drop off, where, on a normal day, she made sure to make a good impression by always looking presentable with some makeup, a cute outfit, and her hair done. However, on this day, she slipped up.

"This morning, we were a little late and had to rush. I didn't put the right dress on, I put this one on, with the hole in it, a few buttons missing and a safety pin on it. I didn't have time to put cream on my heels, I've got the driest heels ever, if I don't put cream on my feet, it looks as though I dipped my feet in cement."

Pam, who played the ever-polished Gail October on Rhythm City, said even her attempt to put on lipstick was not up to standard; however, she planned to quickly drop her son off and dash before her crush spotted her - but that was not the case.

"My son needed help with something in the boot, I had to get out of the car. Who comes to park next to me? Mr Cutie Pie. Today of all days. I'm wearing slippers, I've got a hole in my dress, and I didn't put my lipstick on properly."

With her signature humour, Pam joked that the universe has a funny way of choosing your worst fashion day to stage a romantic encounter.

She ended her video by urging her female followers to "always be ready" because you never know when your "Mr Cutie Pie" might cross your path.

The relatable story has since gone viral, with fans and followers flooding the comment section with hilarious reactions and "same here" moments, where some even admitted to having gone through similar disasters.

Watch Pam Andrews' video below.

Fans react to Pam Andrews' video

The comment section was a mix of hilarious reactions and uplifting messages from followers who reminded Pam that she was still attractive despite her recent wardrobe malfunction.

original_prettyk09 said:

"No, sis, it's okay to be yourself. Besides, you're gorgeous!"

melica_van_wyk wrote:

"My skat, it’s always like that."

beverleydouwie posted:

"Always the case. But you still look good, so don't stress. Natural looks good on you!"

mishkahadams73 showed love to Pam Andrews:

"Natural beauty, you don't need anything added, girl."

