Mother Discovers Toddler Put Food With Other Things In Toilet Bowl in TikTok Video
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- A woman posted a video sharing the perils of motherhood as she showed her toddlers' recent mischief
- People were amused by the discovery that the woman made after tracking down her child
- South Africans were in stitches after the woman posted a TikTok video of the results of her child's playtime
A mother on TikTok created content out of her child's naughty antics. The lady was defeated by her child's latest stunt, which she caught on camera.
The video that the mother posted on 25 March 2026 was a hilarious sight for online viewers. The tired mother posted premium content about the challenges of parenting, which was relatable to other moms.
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In a video on TikTok,@userzamawelase posted a video of finding food in the toilet. The lady realised that her toddler had stuffed various items in the toilet bowl when she noticed half a loaf of bread inside it. After taking it out, there was more, including an eating utensil, a remote and other things the toddler managed to find. Watch the video below:
South Africa jokes about naughty child
Many people thought that the video documenting the kid's mischief was funny. Online users made light-hearted comments about the mom who clearly had her hands full. Other moms commented with their hilarious experiences with kids. Read people's comments below:
🍑💦Neoza🍑💦 was amused by the child's mischief:
"And he still has the guts to throw the remote back🤣toddlers will make u mad, shame eh."
.....grace... shared her own toddler headache:
"Mine decided to poop in the car this morning, yhooo, every day there's drama with that boy."
Toothless🦋 warned others about how difficult toddlers are:
"Wabona when you have toddler you shouldn't blink and they are very fast."
Lorns~Mbo related to the mom dealing with a toddler:
"Yoh mine since he started using the potty, it’s a disaster. I am glad he no longer uses nappies, but he will flush anything, even his own socks 🥺"
Jackie imagined her baby as a toddler:
"That time my son was only seven months, so I'm still waiting for nonsense 😩"
user6642926854933 was mortfied by the toddler:
"That's why I don’t like babies touching me or giving me something to eat. You don’t know what their hands touched 😩"
Tamia💕 tried to make the mom feel better:
"Mara at least the water didn't enter in the bread🥺"
Other Briefly News stories about parenting
- South Africans were amused by a video of a child who managed to find a five-litre bottle of Oros, and he had a blast with it.
- A frustrated mother took to social media and showed people the mess that her child made while she was not watching.
- South Africans were amused by a video of twin toddlers who scared each other after getting covered in flour.
- People were making jokes about a kid who tried to explain how he failed a test in grade 1 after coming back from school.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za