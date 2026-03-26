A woman posted a video sharing the perils of motherhood as she showed her toddlers' recent mischief

People were amused by the discovery that the woman made after tracking down her child

South Africans were in stitches after the woman posted a TikTok video of the results of her child's playtime

A mother on TikTok created content out of her child's naughty antics. The lady was defeated by her child's latest stunt, which she caught on camera.

A mom showed her son's misbehaviour in a video. Image: @userzamawelase

Source: TikTok

The video that the mother posted on 25 March 2026 was a hilarious sight for online viewers. The tired mother posted premium content about the challenges of parenting, which was relatable to other moms.

In a video on TikTok,@userzamawelase posted a video of finding food in the toilet. The lady realised that her toddler had stuffed various items in the toilet bowl when she noticed half a loaf of bread inside it. After taking it out, there was more, including an eating utensil, a remote and other things the toddler managed to find. Watch the video below:

South Africa jokes about naughty child

Many people thought that the video documenting the kid's mischief was funny. Online users made light-hearted comments about the mom who clearly had her hands full. Other moms commented with their hilarious experiences with kids. Read people's comments below:

South African parents related to having naughty toddlers. Image: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

Source: UGC

🍑💦Neoza🍑💦 was amused by the child's mischief:

"And he still has the guts to throw the remote back🤣toddlers will make u mad, shame eh."

.....grace... shared her own toddler headache:

"Mine decided to poop in the car this morning, yhooo, every day there's drama with that boy."

Toothless🦋 warned others about how difficult toddlers are:

"Wabona when you have toddler you shouldn't blink and they are very fast."

Lorns~Mbo related to the mom dealing with a toddler:

"Yoh mine since he started using the potty, it’s a disaster. I am glad he no longer uses nappies, but he will flush anything, even his own socks 🥺"

Jackie imagined her baby as a toddler:

"That time my son was only seven months, so I'm still waiting for nonsense 😩"

user6642926854933 was mortfied by the toddler:

"That's why I don’t like babies touching me or giving me something to eat. You don’t know what their hands touched 😩"

Tamia💕 tried to make the mom feel better:

"Mara at least the water didn't enter in the bread🥺"

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Source: Briefly News