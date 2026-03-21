Tyla recently earned lots of praise after doing a good deed in a viral moment

The South African musician came back to her home country, and she put her powers to good use

A viral video showed Tyla after she made a little girl's day with just her presence

Tyla has been back in South Africa, and she got attention for one of her latest charity efforts. The water musician enjoys giving back by spoiling fans, and this time she focused on a sick child.

Tyla meets a special kid in an unexpected visit at Durban home. Image: @tyla / Instagram / @iman_imaris_mum / TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on 19 March 2026 by Iman James, mother of Kenya James, shows the moment that Tyler bonded with a little girl. The young friend was over the moon after seeing her random surprise.

Tyla heard about a little girl from South Africa in Imari, Kenya, who was touched to hear that the nine-year-old girl living with hydrocephalus was a big fan. Tyler showed up at the little girl's family home with gifts in hand to meet her. The girl's mother pranked the girl by asking her to pose for a photo and then having Tyla walk in through their front door as a surprise. Watch the video below:

South Africa touched by Tyla's effort for Durban fan

Many thought that Tyla was amazing for bonding with the child. People were raving that Tyla was thoughtful enough to also spoil the girl. Read people's comments below:

International award-winning singer Tyla turned up at a fan's home. Image: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Aldane Johannes exclaimed:

"This is amazing, Tyla and the team. Thanks for making every girl's dream come true. Well done, Imaan, you are an amazing mum🫶❤️"

Shekinah 🇿🇦 was stunned:

"Wow, this has touched my heart so much, the way I love Imari wow and Tyla tjo, a whole international super star visiting our Friday queen😍😍"

charminetaronell4 appreciated Tyla's visit:

"Thank you, Tyla this baby girl is an angel, she with her mom are so humble and kind.abd gorgeous 🥰"

neutral also applauded Tyla:

"appreciated 🤗🥰 take note world and stop hating this beautiful human being 🥹❤️❤️"

theseasonedlife gushed over the musician:

"This is why we love Tyla..she remains humble. One thing about two things this made my day 💕"

rue_4c🇳🇿🇿🇼 added:

"I love how she dressed so respectfully and not intimidating."

21seasons_ remarked:

"I’m would immediately start packing my bags, cause girll…I’m leaving with her😭😭"

Cindigirl added:

"Our girl deserves this, one day she will realise the full impact of this visit. 🥰🥰well done @tayla."

"Step on their necks": SA reacts to Tyla previewing her new single

Briefly News previously reported well, there's no time to sleep for the internationally acclaimed South African singer and songwriter Tyla, as she recently shared something exciting for her fans and followers on social media.

On Sunday, 8 February 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of the 24-year-old star previewing her new song just a week after she bagged herself yet another Grammy award, surpassing the Nigerian superstar, Davido.

Source: Briefly News