Nomvelo Makhanya and Mathews Rantsoma have acted out some spicy scenes on Scandal! that have had viewers shook

Speaking on their on-screen romance, both Nomvelo and Mathews made it clear that it is all business, nothing more

Nomvelo and Mathews are both in relationships and have a lot of respect for one another and their partners when playing out these spicy scenes

Scandal! actors Nomvelo Makhanya and Mathews Rantsoma have had peeps hooked on their on-screen romance and they recently spilt some hot tea about it.

'Scandal!' actors Nomvelo Makhanya and Mathews Rantsoma, who are both dating other people, get into some juicy scenes on the show.

Source: Instagram

While you could almost swear the chemistry between these two is too good to be fake, you are wrong. Nomvelo and Mathews are just colleagues, nothing more.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nomvelo and Mathews made it known that they are both in relationships, but not with one another.

Speaking on the sauce that are the juicy scenes fans love to see between characters Lindiwe Ngema and Nhlamulo Maseko, Nomvelo made it clear that it is all done in the name of acting. Getting into character is something Nomvelo find easy.

Nomvelo explained that she and Mathews “have always been very comfortable with each other from day one.” They both know that it is work, and that’s where the boundaries lay.

Making a joke, Nomvelo made it known that she has warned Mathews about bad breath, lol, breath mints are his best friend. Mathews opened up, revealing that he and Nomvelo take time to discuss the more intimate scenes, making sure they are both comfortable doing them.

“The most difficult scenes are always the intimate ones because we always have to have a conversation about whether we are OK with me going so far.”

Respect is what has made it so easy for Nomvelo and Mathews to work together, and it definitely shows in their lit acting.

Mvelo Mkhanya is floating on Cloud 9, new bae got her all kinds of giddy

In more news about love and the cast of Scandal!, Mvelo Mkhanya is floating on cloud nine. Oh, what it is to be young and in love. Mvelo has found a lover in a friend, and there is no better combination, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media with the cutest post, Mvelo shared a clip of her and bae doing all sorts of things from facemasks to strutting their stuff in shopping centres, these two are really just the cutest!

Mvelo posted:

“Homie. Lover. Friend.”

Source: Briefly.co.za