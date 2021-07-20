It's clear to see that Nomvelo 'Mvelo' Makhanya has found the man of her dreams and ain’t nothing going to get her down

Date nights, cuddles and kisses, Mvelo and her man seem to be the most perfect couple under the sun

Fans are loving this for Mvelo and took to the comment section of her mushy post to let her know how cute they are

Scandal's Mvelo Mkhanya is floating on cloud nine. Oh, what it is to be young and in love. Mvelo has found a lover in a friend, and there is no better combination.

Taking to social media with the cutest post, Mvelo shared a clip of her and bae doing all sorts of things from facemasks to strutting their stuff in shopping centres, these two are really just the cutest!

Mvelo posted:

“Homie. Lover. Friend.”

Fans flocked to the comment section to gush over Mvelo’s storybook romance. Peeps could not be happier that Mvelo has found a man who appreciates her like this, she really deserves happiness.

@lisamalevels commented:

“Love this for you my bubu.”

@vee_hlongwane let Mvelo know that they are #baegoals:

“So beautiful! Love this love for you!”

@andiiswa_m is loving seeing Mvelo so happy:

“Love to see it.”

Dr Musa Mthombeni has paid lobola for former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie

Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie are one step closer to getting hitched. Word has it that Musa paid lobola for Liesl and the two cannot wait to say "I do”.

Briefly News reported that taking to social media with some beautiful pictures of him and his stunning bride-to-be, Musa made it known that he bought the best cows to pay for Lisel’s hand.

“11 months ago, I asked the love of my life to be my girlfriend… today she’s my wife. Your cows were well fed.”

Claiming his woman, Musa posted a picture of Liesl with the caption, “Mam’Mthombeni.”

Source: Briefly.co.za