A Reaction Unit South Africa officer interrupted an armed robbery on Todd Street in Verulam's CBD on Tuesday morning

Four suspects, armed with a knife and a firearm, were targeting a pedestrian when the officer arrived on the scene

One suspect fired at the officer during the foot pursuit, forcing him to hold fire to protect bystanders in a busy taxi rank

A RUSA reaction officer rescued a would-be crime victim. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)

Source: Facebook

KwaZulu-Natal — A Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) officer intervened in an armed robbery in progress on Todd Street in the Verulam Central Business District on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, with the incident captured on CCTV footage obtained from local businesses.

At approximately 08:27, the officer was conducting routine patrols in a marked response vehicle when he spotted four suspects assaulting and robbing a pedestrian walking along Todd Street. The suspects were armed with both a knife and a firearm at the time of the attack.

Officer pursues suspects on foot

After calling for backup, the reaction officer got out of his vehicle and gave chase as the suspects fled the scene. The pursuit moved through one of the busiest parts of the area, drawing the response into a densely populated taxi rank.

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During the chase, one of the suspects turned and opened fire on the officer. Despite being under threat, the officer chose not to return fire, citing the high number of pedestrians and commuters in the immediate vicinity. The decision prioritised the safety of innocent bystanders in what is a notoriously busy public space.

The four suspects ultimately escaped, disappearing into nearby bushes and the taxi rank. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, either to the officer, the robbery victim, or members of the public.

CCTV footage documents the encounter

CCTV cameras mounted on businesses along Todd Street recorded the sequence of events, providing a visual account of the officer's intervention and the suspects' escape route. The footage was subsequently shared publicly by crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee on X (formerly Twitter) on the day of the incident.

View the footage on X:

RUSA, which saved a police officer from an angry mob, has not yet issued a formal statement on whether the suspects have since been identified or apprehended. The incident forms part of a broader pattern of street robberies in the Verulam CBD, an area that has seen recurring incidents of this nature in recent months.

Benoni couple robbed on N12

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a Benoni couple who were robbed at gunpoint near the Atlas Road off-ramp on the N12. Maryke Taylor shared a warning after four armed men took several of their belongings in broad daylight.

The robbery happened despite heavy traffic nearby, and Taylor said the attackers appeared without warning. She and her husband escaped unharmed, but her account is a reminder of how quickly danger can unfold in a public place.

Source: Briefly News