Dr Deon Weyers Death: SA Celebrities Pay Tribute to Surgeon to the Stars
- South African plastic surgeon Dr Deon Weyers passed away, sending shockwaves through the entertainment and medical communities
- Reality TV star Inno Morolong, actress Omuhle Gela, and socialite Eva Modika were among the celebrities who responded to the news
- Medical peers also honoured Dr Weyers, remembering him as a pioneering surgeon known for his humility and artistry
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South Africa is mourning the loss of Dr Deon William Weyers, the celebrated plastic and reconstructive surgeon who built a devoted following among the country's entertainment elite. Known widely as Mzansi's "Surgeon to the Stars," Dr Weyers transformed the confidence of countless clients throughout his career, earning deep loyalty from public figures and medical colleagues alike.
The renowned cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon passed away on 5 November 2026 at the age of 49.
The news of his passing broke through an official announcement on his social media pages, prompting an outpouring of grief from prominent personalities across entertainment, lifestyle, and healthcare.
Celebrities react to Dr Weyers' passing
Reality TV star and socialite Inno Morolong, who shared a close bond with the surgeon, was among the first to express her heartbreak publicly. "Oh, my favourite DR. RIP, my sweetheart. U changed my life and a lot of people's lives. Love u forever," she wrote.
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Actress and media personality Omuhle Gela responded with visible shock, writing: "OMG, may his soul RIP." Eva Modika, another prominent reality star, offered her "Condolences" alongside a wave of other public figures who flooded the announcement with messages of sorrow.
Friends, colleagues, and loved ones will gather to celebrate the life of the late cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon.
A memorial gathering in his honour has been scheduled for Tuesday, 17 November, from 10:30 to 12:30. The service will be held at Delta Café & Don Quixote, located at 76 Marlborough Avenue in Craighall.
The family has noted that snacks, tea, and coffee will be provided for attendees, while hard liquor, soft drinks, and lunch options will be available for guests' own account. Accompanied by the comforting words, "Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal. Love leaves a memory that no one can steal," the memorial will serve as a final farewell for all whose lives were touched by his work and friendship.
Medical peers honour a visionary practitioner
The tributes extended well beyond the celebrity sphere. Fellow doctors, plastic surgeons, and healthcare professionals also responded to the news, praising Dr Weyers for his pioneering contributions to body contouring and reconstructive surgery.
Those who worked alongside him remembered a practitioner who brought both technical brilliance and genuine warmth to his craft. Colleagues described him as a humble and dedicated professional who extended the same kindness and respect to every patient and peer he encountered throughout his career.
His passing leaves a significant void in South African medicine, particularly within the specialised world of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, where he had long been regarded as one of the country's foremost voices.
Sibusisiwe Gugu Manqele passes away
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the passing of SAFTA-winning scriptwriter, Sibusisiwe Gugu Manqele, who was known for her work on Skeem Saam.
Tributes poured out on social media as fans and followers celebrated her legacy and mourned her untimely death.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za