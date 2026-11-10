SASSA permits R370 SRD grant beneficiaries to update or change banking details directly via its self-service portal.

The agency strictly enforces a rule requiring the updated bank account to be registered under the applicant’s own legal name.

Payment processing via new account details takes effect only after identity and bank ownership verifications conclude.

SASSA reminded applicants that payments will only be processed successfully if the updated account is registered in their own name. Image: AscentXmedia

Source: Getty Images

Recipients of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Social Relief of Distress (SRD) can now switch payment methods using the official government website. The online self-service tool allows individuals to move away from retail cash pick-up points or transfer funds to a new financial institution. Beneficiaries must complete the update through their registered mobile number to avoid processing hold-ups.

Account verification rules

All submitted bank details undergo automated cross-checking with South African commercial banks to confirm the recipient's identity. According to SASSA's online portal guidelines, using third-party, joint, or family accounts triggers automatic payment rejections and freezes disbursements. Once account details match official identification records, subsequent grant payments are reflected in the new account during standard payment cycles.

Who qualifies for aid?

The R370 SRD grant serves as a crucial social safety net designed to support economically vulnerable, unemployed South Africans who have no other source of financial assistance. To qualify, applicants must be citizens, permanent residents, or valid permit holders aged between 18 and 59 who do not receive any other social grants, UIF benefits, or NSFAS funding. Beneficiaries must also meet the statutory means test, which strictly caps total monthly income and account deposits below the R624 threshold.

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Changing bank accounts on the SASSA SRD platform is straightforward, but skipping key verification steps can lead to severe payout delays. Image: poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News