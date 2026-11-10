South African content creator Mimi Zondi attended the Springboks vs Italy rugby match in Turin on 8 November 2026, dressed in full green-and-gold gear

She wore traditional Zulu beads and an isicholo headdress while leading European fans in dancing inside the stadium

Fellow South Africans praised her for proudly flying the Mzansi flag on a global stage

A spirited Springboks supporter brought unadulterated Mzansi stadium culture directly to Italy for the Springboks clash. Image: @mimi_zondi

Source: Instagram

Local content creator Mimi Zondi carried the full weight of Mzansi's spirit to Turin, Italy, for the Springboks' clash against the Azzurri on 8 November 2026. Mimi, who goes by @mimi_zondi on Instagram, showed up to the match dressed head to toe in green and gold. She paired her Springboks colours with traditional Zulu beads and an isicholo headdress, draping the South African flag over her shoulders as she moved through the crowd outside and inside the stadium.

Mzansi pride on a global stage

The video she posted captured something that clearly resonated far beyond the rugby pitch. She sang along passionately as the national anthem rang through the stadium, danced with European fans who were more than happy to join in, and celebrated alongside fellow South Africans who went to the Italian stadium to cheer on the Boks. What made the video stand out was not just the outfits or the dancing. It was the joy. Mimi brought an unmistakable warmth to every interaction, pulling locals and international spectators into the celebration with her.

Watch Mimi Zondi's Turin Springboks celebration in the Instagram reel below:

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Mzansi reacts to Mimi's Turin moment

For many South Africans watching from home, seeing someone represent the country so boldly and so joyfully on a European stage hit differently. Comments poured in from fans who felt a genuine sense of pride watching her. South Africans across the world flooded her comments with love:

@slowliving.sisi said:

"Gosh! You have amazing energy 🤩🙌."

@anita_ndam wrote:

"Love this 🤩."

@poppyngcolosi commented:

"Thank you for the representation 🔥🤩."

@lavie_chere added:

"Yebo Mimi! Proudly and loudly South African ZA 🤍🍊. Nothing but love."

@kelly_prime_ reacted:

"What a vibe! 🧡🍊 ZAIT."

@7armour said:

"Love, love the energy."

More articles about Springbok fans

A spirited Springbok supporter in Johannesburg went viral after hopping out of a taxi in gridlock traffic on Bok Day to pull refreshments from a trailer and share them with stranded motorists alongside him.

Briefly News reported that a Knysna restaurant staff member led cheering patrons in an electric, high-energy victory dance following a dramatic Springbok rugby win.

reported that a Knysna restaurant staff member led cheering patrons in an electric, high-energy victory dance following a dramatic Springbok rugby win. Eastern Cape Methodist members turned their church hall into an impromptu stadium to gather and watch a live Springbok match on a big screen.

Source: Briefly News