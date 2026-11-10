A 20-year-old man from Hartbeespoort was attacked by armed intruders in the early hours of Wednesday, 4 November 2026

Marcus fought off multiple attackers armed with knives, a garden fork and a hammer to prevent them from reaching his mother

His mother Zelda said seeing her son arrive at her door, still tied up and covered in blood, was an image she would never forget

20-year-old young man protected his mom from armed intruders. Images: Haartbeespoort Community/ Facebook and TCHANDROU NITANGA

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A young man from Hartbeespoort was left battered and bruised after taking on a group of armed intruders alone for close to an hour, determined to keep them away from his mother sleeping inside their home.

According to the Citizen, Marcus, who turns 21 in just a few weeks, was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday, 4 November 2026. His mother, Zelda, later described the terrifying ordeal, saying the intruders came armed with knives, a garden fork and a hammer.

Zelda said Marcus initially managed to disarm the attacker carrying the garden fork and pushed two of the men down a flight of stairs. One was briefly knocked unconscious. But more intruders appeared, and the fight carried on.

Hartbeespoort young man shields his mother

Throughout the attack, the intruders repeatedly demanded to know where his parents were and asked for the house keys. Marcus told them his father was asleep and armed, and held firm that he did not have the keys.

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What the attackers did not know was that Zelda was inside the house, completely unaware of what was unfolding outside.

After fighting for nearly an hour, Marcus was struck in the back with a hammer. The men eventually overpowered him, tied him up and made off with his PlayStation, monitor, cellphone, headphones, Wi-Fi router and speaker.

Zelda said one of the most difficult moments she has ever experienced was seeing her son reach her door, still bound and covered in blood, fear and relief both written across his face.

"That is an image I will carry for the rest of my life," she said.

Marcus later told her that throughout the ordeal, he had been praying she would stay inside and remain unharmed.

"Mom, it could have turned out really bad if you came out. I would rather fight them alone knowing you are safe," he told her.

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Family vows to stay vigilant

Despite the weapons involved, Zelda confirmed that none of the blades pierced Marcus's body.

She thanked PPS Security and the responding officer for their help. Two police officers arrived roughly 30 minutes after the incident, followed by forensic personnel and detectives. The family received a case number by 07:00.

Zelda urged other households to regularly check their alarms, electric fences and security systems, especially after thunderstorms.

Police could not confirm the incident or provide further details by the time of publication.

20-year-old dies saving woman in UK

Briefly News also reported that the father of a 20-year-old Nigerian-born Briton who jumped into the River Thames to save a woman who had fallen from London Bridge has paid tribute to his “angelic son”. Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole did the heroic act on Saturday, April 24, and his body was found almost six hours later, Evening Standard reports.

Source: Briefly News