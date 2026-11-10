Handré Pollard could join the Springboks in Ireland next week as Rassie Erasmus provides an encouraging update on the two-time World Cup winner

Eben Etzebeth and Salmaan Moerat are also expected to be available as the Springboks prepare for their next Nations Championship fixture

Rassie Erasmus has also addressed Frans Malherbe's potential return, with the experienced prop still in the picture for the 2027 Rugby World Cup

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus could have another experienced campaigner available for the second leg of the Nations Championship, with Handré Pollard potentially flying to Ireland next week.

Handré Pollard Could Join Springboks in Ireland as Rassie Erasmus Gives Injury Update

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The two-time Rugby World Cup winner was left out of the initial touring squad after suffering a hamstring injury, but Erasmus has provided an encouraging update on his recovery. Pollard's possible arrival would give the Springboks another experienced option at flyhalf as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures.

Speaking to Rugby365, Erasmus indicated that the Bulls star could join the squad if he becomes available and the team requires additional cover in the backline.

“Next weekend, Handré will probably be available to fly over,” Erasmus said.

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“If we do get an injury in the backline, a guy like Handré might join us as well.”

Rassie Erasmus provides injury updates

Pollard is not the only experienced Springbok whose availability has been discussed, with Erasmus also providing positive news about Eben Etzebeth and Salmaan Moerat. Etzebeth was called up to replace injured youngster Yaqeen Ahmed, while Moerat withdrew from the squad ahead of the Springboks' 66-7 victory over Italy.

The Bok coach confirmed that Etzebeth would be available for selection, with Moerat also expected to be ready.

“Eben will definitely be available for selection. Salmaan should be ready too,” he added.

Rassie Erasmus discusses Frans Malherbe's Springboks future

Meanwhile, Erasmus has also addressed Frans Malherbe's prospects of returning to the national team.

The experienced tighthead prop has not featured for the Springboks since 2024 and is currently training with the Stormers as he works towards recovering from neck and back problems. A return to action is being targeted for January, with the 35-year-old still being considered as a potential option for next year's Rugby World Cup.

Erasmus confirmed that the national team's medical staff remain in contact with Malherbe as he continues his rehabilitation.

“He's training hard and got into some contact training as well,” Erasmus said.

“But we want the best for Frans, and that's for him to be healthy, and if he is healthy, we want him for us.”

The Springboks will be hoping the experienced prop can return to full fitness, although Erasmus stressed that his availability cannot be guaranteed.

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