The South African Weather Service forecast scorching temperatures of up to 40°C hitting parts of the country on Tuesday

Fire danger warnings covered four provinces as hot, dry inland conditions pushed conditions to extremely dangerous levels

Several provinces also faced extreme UVB sunburn index readings alongside the dangerous heat

A fog-covered residential area on the left and a woman shielding her face from the sun. Images: Jordan Lye/Getty and Dan Kitwood / Staff/Getty

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is bracing for a punishing heat wave on Tuesday, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecasting temperatures as high as 40°C in some parts of the country.

The most intense heat is expected in the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape and throughout the interior of the Western Cape, where temperatures are set to range between 36°C and 40°C. While SAWS has not issued formal impact-based severe weather warnings, the service has flagged extremely high fire danger conditions across a wide stretch of the country.

Fire danger zones stretch across four provinces

The fire risk covers most of the Northern Cape, the southern parts of North West, the central and western Free State, and the north-western Western Cape. Hot, dry inland conditions have created a dangerous combination for wildfires across these regions.

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In the Northern Cape, residents can expect fine but intensely hot weather, coastal morning fog, and moderate to fresh southerly winds. The Western Cape faces warm to very hot inland conditions paired with a very high UVB sunburn index, which poses a serious risk of sunburn for those spending time outdoors.

Both North West and the Free State will see warm to hot conditions with afternoon clouds building over some areas. Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga will also feel the heat under partly cloudy skies. Gauteng carries a high UVB index, Mpumalanga's Highveld and escarpment will see morning fog, and Limpopo's Lowveld will bake under particularly hot conditions.

Eastern Cape and KZN also in the heat

The Eastern Cape will experience hot to very hot conditions in its western areas, with morning fog giving way to warm weather in the east. KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog in the interior before temperatures warm up and clear conditions spread southward through the afternoon. The province also faces an extreme UVB sunburn index, making sun protection essential for anyone heading outside.

South Africans are urged to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, and remain cautious in areas where fire danger conditions have been flagged.

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Source: Briefly News