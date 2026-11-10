BIG Concerts confirmed that John Legend will perform at three South African venues in February 2027

The 13-time GRAMMY Award winner will hit Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town as part of The Muse Tour

Fans reacted with a mix of excitement and pressure, with some calling out the flood of international acts heading to Mzansi

John Legend's The Muse Tour is coming to South Africa in February 2027. Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

John Legend is heading to South Africa, and BIG Concerts made it official on Tuesday, 20 November 2026. The 13-time GRAMMY Award winner will bring The Muse Tour to three cities across the country in February 2027, giving fans a rare chance to see the All of Me hitmaker perform live on local soil.

The tour kicks off on 20 February 2027 at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria, before moving to the Durban ICC on 23 February 2027. The final stop lands at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on 25 February 2027.

How to get John Legend tickets

Tickets go on sale in phases. The Mastercard Presale opens first on 11 November at 10:00, followed by the BIG Concerts Presale on 12 November at 09:00. General on-sale begins on 13 November at 09:00. Tickets are available through bigconcerts.co.za or via Ticketmaster South Africa.

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John Legend's concert is coming in February 2027. Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to the announcement

The news of the US singer landed with a bang on X, though not every fan was entirely satisfied. Some peeps were thrilled, while others used the moment to push for their own wishlist of international artists.

@leboclive exclaimed:

"We simply have to be deya."

@gomomoratele_ cried:

"THE JOHN LEGEND !!!! THIS IS SO CRAZY😭😭😭"

@_Luuthando kept it blunt:

"😂Sisebenzela ama concerts fr."

@qurhnety13 was more sceptical:

"Artists realise South Africa when they are flopping."

@MakeletsoTseka raised a concern about the timeline:

"Such short notice. Anifuni siye"

@Pacsoo_MM had a different take altogether:

"So @chrisbrown is the only king eligible to do stadiums??? 🔥"

@whoiskhaya was more blunt:

"What type of last-minute nonsense is this?"

Zee Nxumalo joins Olivia Dean

Briefly News previously reported that award-winning singer Zee Nxumalo has officially joined the Milk+Cookies Festival South Africa 2027 line-up.

Nxumalo will perform at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on 31 January 2027, opposite Olivia Dean.

Source: Briefly News