The All Blacks have made noticeable changes to their playing style, and a former Springboks coach believes he knows exactly where they learned them

New Zealand's latest victory has drawn an interesting comparison with the Springboks, with Nick Mallett pointing to one significant development

Wales are preparing for a difficult encounter against the All Blacks, but their latest performance has raised concerns ahead of the showdown

Nick Mallett believes the All Blacks have learned from the Springboks after their victory over Scotland, noting major changes in New Zealand's style of play. Image: Springboks / X

Source: Twitter

Nick Mallett believes the All Blacks have taken important lessons from their recent battles against the Springboks, with New Zealand showing a more physical and direct approach against Scotland. The former Springboks coach identified similarities between the two rivals after the All Blacks secured a convincing 43-21 victory at Murrayfield on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

Nick Mallett identifies Springboks influence on All Blacks

New Zealand were leading 24-21 at half-time after a competitive opening 40 minutes. However, they tightened their grip after the break and prevented Scotland from scoring again. Their improved scrum, driving maul and physical carries caught Mallett's attention.

Speaking on the Talking Boks podcast, Mallett said:

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"They have learned from playing us for four games, they have become more direct. I thought some of their carries were very physical, they are a very physical side on defence as well."

He also highlighted their improved set-piece execution, adding:

"Their lines of running are always excellent but their driving maul was good and with their scrum, they did manage to get a defensive penalty on their put-in."

Mallett welcomed the changes, saying the All Blacks were taking these aspects of their game more seriously while maintaining their ability to score tries.

Wales face daunting All Blacks challenge

The former Springboks coach also expressed concern about Wales ahead of their meeting with New Zealand. Wales defeated Japan 28-21 on 7 November, but their performance raised questions about their intensity and defensive organisation.

Mallett warned:

"I'm very worried about the Wales-All Blacks game. If the All Blacks are on song, the lack of intensity in that Wales side was remarkable."

Mallett predicts difficult afternoon for Wales

He believes New Zealand could punish Wales if they repeat those defensive shortcomings.

"If they don't do that against the All Blacks, they will collect 50 points with no problem whatsoever," he added.

The warning comes as New Zealand look to maintain their Nations Championship momentum. Their performance against Scotland demonstrated the importance of physicality and set-piece dominance in their approach.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu makes Springbok scoring history

Briefly News previously reported that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu reached a major milestone during the Springboks' emphatic 66-7 victory over Italy in Turin on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

The 24-year-old flyhalf scored 26 points to move into the top 10 of South Africa's all-time Test points scorers.

Source: Briefly News