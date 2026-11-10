An old interview of former President Thabo Mbeki resurfaced amid rumours that President Cyril Ramaphosa was considering stepping down

Mbeki argued that leaders should resign when major political disasters happen under their watch, referencing the ANC's 2026 election results

Ramaphosa dismissed the resignation rumours as "preposterous" while South Africans debated Mbeki's pointed remarks online

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and Fomer president Thabo Mbeki (right). Images: Sharon Seretlo and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A resurfaced video of former President Thabo Mbeki has reignited debate about President Cyril Ramaphosa's political future.

The clip, from an interview on the African Renaissance Podcast hosted by former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, began circulating online after speculation grew that Ramaphosa may step down following the ANC's dismal showing in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Mbeki says Ramaphosa must step down

In the interview, Mbeki did not hold back. He argued that leaders in functioning democracies are expected to own the consequences of political failures that occur under their leadership.

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"Normally in a democratic country, and you have a major disaster like that, leaders resign," he said.

Mbeki also pointed to comments made by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who had described the party's election performance as a catastrophe. Mbeki used that framing to question how any leader could justify staying on after such an outcome.

"How do you continue to lead if you are responsible for a catastrophe?" he asked.

Mbeki questions Ramaphosa's presidential record

The former president also challenged what tangible progress could be credited to Ramaphosa since he took over as ANC president in 2017 and assumed the country's presidency in 2018.

"What had happened between 2019 and 2026 that is of a positive nature?" Mbeki asked,

suggesting the rest of the ANC's top leadership should seriously consider their own positions as well.

View the clip posted on X here:

Mzansi reacts to Mbeki's remarks

South Africans had a lot to say once the clip began making rounds:

@BuleGasZet wrote:

"The former president is harsh, Ramaphosa ended load shedding, Eskom is reporting profit, Energy sector is being liberalised, SAA and SABC something is happening don't know what, and he setup the Madlanga commission. No one is perfect including him."

@Andy8702SA said:

"The real 9 wasted years, according to Mbeki."

@thisandtgat_ wrote:

"Thabo Mbeki is a wounded man, conflicted and still in denial."

@_SAFirst_ noted:

"The problem is not Cyril only. It is the ANC."

@mbanjwas49 added:

"If president Ramaphosa really cares about the ANC and it's not about himself, resigning will be the best decision that will give ANC a chance to renew itself."

President Ramaphosa shuts down resignation rumours

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa firmly rejected suggestions that he intends to resign as ANC leader in the wake of the party's poor showing in the 2026 Local Government Elections, calling the speculation baseless. Speaking on the sidelines of the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) announcement of final election results on Sunday evening, 8 November 2026, Ramaphosa questioned the origin of the claims. He further called the claims "preposterous" and called for all South Africans to accept the election results.

Source: Briefly News