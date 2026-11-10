A South African woman's family prepared food and drinks for a lobola visit that never happened

The boyfriend told the woman to calm down, saying his family simply forgot the scheduled meeting

The woman reached out to relationship-agony aunt Auntie Momoza, questioning whether she was deceiving herself about the relationship

A young woman in tears. Images: Ezra Shaw / Staff/Getty

Source: Getty Images

A South African woman is questioning her future with her boyfriend after he and his entire family failed to arrive for a planned lobola visit last weekend, leaving her relatives embarrassed and out of pocket.

Her family had gone to considerable lengths to prepare for the occasion, buying food and beverages in anticipation of their guests. When no one arrived, they were left with no choice but to distribute the refreshments among their neighbours, turning what should have been a proud family milestone into a source of public humiliation.

Boyfriend brushes off broken promise

Rather than offering a sincere apology, the boyfriend's response made matters worse. He told his partner that his family had simply forgotten about the visit and urged her to tell her relatives to calm down, insisting the situation was not as serious as they were making it out to be. His casual dismissal left the woman even more shaken, particularly given that the lobola visit had been a topic of near-daily conversation between them.

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Desperate for perspective, she turned to Auntie Momoza, a well-known relationship agony aunt, asking whether she was fooling herself about the relationship. She could not understand how something discussed so frequently could slip anyone's mind.

Her question resonated with commentators who felt the boyfriend's behaviour revealed far more than just poor planning. Ous Katli said the man was taking both the woman and her family for granted, warning that she appeared to be alone in the relationship and needed to move on. Linda Siguqa agreed, saying the boyfriend had likely changed his mind about the relationship altogether and that the woman deserved someone who would honour his commitments and respect her time. Akhona Sepheka went a step further, suggesting the man may have paid lobola to another family instead, though she acknowledged she could not confirm this.

Mzansi weighs in

South Africans online had plenty to say about the situation on a Facebook post about the incident:

@Rebotile RB Rebo wrote:

"The boyfriend was a secretary general for men's conference."

@Ngezi Cromza said:

"Take the sign, my girl."

@Bheki Ndlovana noted:

"He eventually saw some deleted messages."

@Mangaliso Asante Mangy added:

"And to think the uncles and aunties canceled their plans for the day to prepare all that food for the boyfriend's family."

@Joel Jovis Siziba suggested:

"It's better to open your business with that money 💵"

@Mosepele Atisang speculated:

"He didn't forget; he opted to buy a car instead."

@Sphephelo Mnqayi KaMtolo-Moumakwe quipped:

"My hitta. Indeed, he went to the school of Hakimi."

The woman has not yet indicated what her next steps will be, but the overwhelming sentiment from those following her story is clear: the missed visit was anything but a simple oversight.

A herd of cattle. Images: Mint Images/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on lobola and weddings

Briefly News recently reported on King Mswati III, who is allegedly set to marry again, with a Shembe leader’s daughter named as the bride.

recently reported on King Mswati III, who is allegedly set to marry again, with a Shembe leader’s daughter named as the bride. A man captured a proposal at a Spur restaurant inside a Polokwane mall, and the comments section had a funny moment of its own.

A little boy played a surprising part in a lobola ceremony and left South Africans amused.

Source: Briefly News