Afro-pop singer Mduduzi Ncube opened up about a health scare that disrupted his independent music career after leaving Inkabi Records in March 2026

The 31-year-old Isiginci hitmaker revealed he was under a doctor's supervision, leaving fans puzzled by his sudden disappearance from the music scene

Ncube also addressed the circumstances of his Inkabi Records exit amid allegations the label owed him over R200,000 in unpaid royalties

Mduduzi Ncube spoke about a health scare following his departure from Inkabi Records. Image: Mduduzi Ncube

Source: Facebook

Afro-pop singer Mduduzi Ncube has finally spoken about the health scare that brought his independent music career to a grinding halt, revealing he spent a significant period under medical supervision. The 31-year-old, best known for his hit Isiginci, left fans in the dark about his whereabouts after his promising start as a solo artist stalled unexpectedly.

The Hammarsdale-born singer parted ways with Big Zulu's Inkabi Records in March 2026 and wasted no time launching his own imprint, BLVCK Bird Entertainment. He dropped his debut independent single, Umaqondana, in May 2026 and teased a follow-up titled Amamitha, but those plans never materialised on schedule. Ncube has now confirmed that falling ill was the reason behind the prolonged silence.

Ncube's health battle explained

Ncube addressed the period of reduced activity that left supporters questioning his absence. He told Daily Sun:

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"I was under doctor supervision."

He acknowledged that the illness made it nearly impossible to stick to the release schedule he had mapped out for his independent career. While he stopped short of naming the specific condition or detailing his treatment, he assured fans that his health had since improved and that new music was on the way.

The singer admitted that being sidelined during recovery weighed on him emotionally, particularly because he was worried his supporters might feel let down after the high expectations that followed his label departure. He drew comfort, however, from the outpouring of messages and concern he received from fans while he was unwell, describing their support as meaningful during one of the tougher stretches of his career.

Ncube's latest comments brought attention to the personal challenges he faced after leaving the record label. Image: Mduduzi Ncube

Source: Facebook

No regrets over Inkabi Records exit

Ncube was equally candid about his split from Inkabi Records, dismissing any notion that the health difficulties had made him reconsider going independent. He said his desire to build something on his own terms and take full ownership of his artistry remained intact, adding that he never entertained thoughts of returning to the label even during his lowest moments.

His exit from Inkabi Records previously made headlines when allegations surfaced that the label had failed to pay him more than R200,000 in royalties. Big Zulu denied the claims outright, stating that Ncube had left with his blessing and that no money was owed.

With his recovery now behind him, Ncube says his attention is locked on regaining momentum and rewarding the supporters who stuck by him throughout the ordeal.

Actor Sello Maake launched a foundation for men

Veteran South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube announced the launch of his Men of Purpose foundation.

The platform aims to restore mentorship between generations and promote responsible fatherhood in communities.

Source: Briefly News