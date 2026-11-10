Zolisa Xaluva admitted he had reservations about taking on a groundbreaking gay role on Generations

The actor revealed what ultimately convinced him to accept the historic role despite his initial fears

Netizens shared their own memories of watching the storyline and debated whether the actors actually kissed on screen

Zolisa Xaluva reflected on portraying a gay character on Generations and addressed questions. Image: Zolisa Xaluva

Source: Facebook

Zolisa Xaluva has broken his silence on what it was truly like to portray one of South African television's first gay characters on Generations, admitting that the role came with real anxieties before it became a career-defining moment. In a clip shared by Mzansi Pod Clips, the actor reflected candidly on the experience, drawing a clear line between fear of the character itself and fear of public perception.

Zolisa Xaluva on playing Jason

"I wasn't fearful of the role itself; andisoyika i-impact ne reaction, so I was scared, I don't want to lie. Yinto andizawuyithini estratweni..."

What helped ease that anxiety, he revealed, was the financial reward.

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"But I knew I would have enough money to afford privacy and get the car that I want."

Xaluva also addressed any lingering questions about his gender identity, noting that the role never changed how he was perceived by women or men in real life. He said, referencing his co-star Thami Mngqolo, who played Senzo in the same storyline:

"Funny enough, people were cool. Women have always been attracted to me... Thami and I experience the exact same thing: I've never, not a single day, had any guy come on to me."

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Mzansi reacts to the revelations

The clip struck a nerve with viewers who grew up watching the groundbreaking storyline, sparking a lively discussion in the comments.

Ray Mond wrote:

"They used him to push the gay concept, kithi, they were the first ever gay couples I saw in my life… Afterwards ngathoma ukuba bona real life."

A debate also broke out over whether the actors actually kissed on screen. Morena Sekola Madibamatsho asked:

"They kissed for real or some heavy editing was done?"

Siyanda Yokwana and Sipho Morrizz Skepu both maintained they never kissed, with Skepu adding:

"Green screen made it like they were kissing, just like the Zinzi and Zoleka twins played by one person."

Scense Perfumes, who pointed out the difference in how the two actors' careers unfolded after the role.

"Thami was complaining that people see him as Senzo the gay guy till today. What helped Zolisa was playing the iconic Diamond Mabuza on the queen, hence why we have forgotten about that."

Stephen Gushure agreed, adding:

"Yah, even his role on Gomorah made people forget about the Jason stuff."

Simphiwe Mthethwa put it bluntly:

"He played several leading roles after Generations; as the years go by, we slowly forgot about Jason. Where else Thami's biggest role was Senzo after that, he only got small and forgettable characters."

Phumlani Collin shared a personal encounter:

"I once saw him live around Auckland Park, shouted Jason. His reaction made it clear that he didn't like the character."

Mbali Ngwenya, however, was unapologetic:

"You’re still Jason in our eyes."

Zolisa Xaluva sparked debate with his unconfirmed son

South African actor Zolisa Xaluva caused a stir when a user alleged that he has a son who looks very much like him.

Mzansi star Zolisa Xaluva had previously spoken about whether or not he has a son, or a child for that matter.

Source: Briefly News