Businessman Tony Forbes took to social media on Monday, 9 November 2026, to open up about losing his son, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

The award-winning musician was murdered in 2023 in KwaZulu-Natal

Fans of the rapper took to social media to comfort his dead in the comments section

AKA’s father Tony Forbes begs SA Rappers for Help: "It Hurts So Much"

Source: Instagram

AKA's father, Tony Forbes, recently broke his silence on the pain of losing his son nearly 4 years after the Hip-Hop musician was murdered in Durban.

The fan-favourite South African rapper has been trending on social media this November following his murder trial in the Durban High Court.

The rapper's father took to his Instagram account on Monday, 9 November 2026, to pay tribute to his late son.

Forbes said: "It's been 1368 days since that night, almost 4 years. In public, I put on a positive face, but it hurts so much. Most things in my life stopped having the same meaning."

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South Africans comfort the musician's dad

Casbeth116 said:

"All musician and vocalist that loved SuperMega can sing the background choir and you rap.You can even speak on the song and express those emotions."

Kethabile_kt replied:

"This tragedy still hurts, I even find it hard to listen to AKA’s music because I tear up and the video made me tear up also like I literally can’t imagine what your family goes through everyday..Oh Lord help me and the fam😭."

erasmus95 responded:

"Thank you for giving us an ICON 🐐 ❤️."

manini_the_only1 reacted:

"As fans we are struggling to heal… can’t imagine what you’re going through."😢😢😢😢😢

janetsohan said:

“AKA” a name that will never be forgotten... Fly high, supermega. 🕊️"

nicoleboondiweni replied:

"And just like that HIPHOP has been dead since he left."

Actress Zenandemfenyana said:

"I am sending you light and love Uncle Tony 🤍🤍🤍."

AKA’s father Tony Forbes begs SA Rappers for Help: "It Hurts So Much"

Source: Getty Images

Taxi boss's name linked to R803K payment after shooting in AKA murder trial

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that evidence presented at the Durban High Court placed a company linked to taxi boss Mfundo Gcaba at the centre of the AKA murder trial.

A payment of R803,455 was transferred to alleged mastermind Mziwethemba Gwabeni just one day after AKA and Tibz were shot dead outside a Durban restaurant.

The AKA murder trial has been postponed and is set to resume in April 2027, with the alleged roles of two suspected gunmen still to be addressed.

Source: Briefly News