Montagu rugby player Lynze Jansen, 26, was found dead at a graveyard in Ashbury, leaving his family and the local community devastated.

His father, Warner Jansen, questioned the circumstances surrounding his son's death, saying the family wanted a thorough investigation and answers.

Police opened an inquest into the 26-year-old's death as his rugby clubs and the Montagu community paid tribute to the much-loved player.

The family of Montagu rugby player Lynze Jansen is struggling to come to terms with his death after his body was discovered at a graveyard in Ashbury, Western Cape, on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

Montagu Rugby Player Lynze Jansen Found Dead at 26, Father Demands Answers

Source: Facebook

The 26-year-old's death has left the local community and rugby fraternity mourning, with his family calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

According to the Cape Argus, Jansen's father, Warner, said his son had visited his girlfriend on Friday evening and reportedly left her home at around 11 pm. The family was informed of his death the following day.

Warner said different accounts were circulating about what had happened and that the family wanted clarity. He also questioned the possibility that his son had taken his own life, saying he believed some circumstances needed to be properly investigated.

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He described Lynze as a friendly and loving person who had been looking forward to the future. The father added that his son had three children, two daughters and a son, and was employed as a construction foreman.

Police open inquest into rugby player's death

Western Cape police spokesperson Thembakazi Mpendukana confirmed that Montagu SAPS had opened an inquest following the discovery of the 26-year-old's body at a graveyard in Ashbury. She did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Montagu Community Policing Forum chairperson Jan Hoffman said the incident had sent shockwaves through the community, describing Jansen as someone who was well known and loved in the area.

Hoffman also appealed to anyone with information that could assist the police investigation to come forward.

Montagu Rugby Player Lynze Jansen Found Dead at 26, Father Demands Answers

Source: Facebook

Rugby club pays tribute to Lynze Jansen

Jansen was a familiar face in local rugby circles, having joined Montagu Villagers RFC at the age of 18. According to his father, he was among the club's youngest first-team players at the time.

He had also represented United Stars Rugby Club, based in the Koo Valley near Montagu, over the past two seasons. Montagu Villagers RFC has since extended its condolences to his family and loved ones.

The family plans to lay Jansen to rest on Saturday, 21 November 2026. The date would have marked his 27th birthday.

Former rugby player dies

Briefly News previously reported that former Welsh rugby player Dan Singer died on 1 October 2026 while taking part in a charity cycling challenge organised to support a former teammate battling a brain tumour.

The 48-year-old’s death prompted tributes from his former clubs, while fellow cyclists continued the fundraising effort in his memory.

Source: Briefly News