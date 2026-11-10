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Springboks Fans Question World Rugby Rankings As All Blacks Close in
Rugby

Springboks Fans Question World Rugby Rankings As All Blacks Close in

by  Dzikamai Matara
3 min read
  • South Africa remain at the summit, but the latest international rugby standings have sparked debate
  • New Zealand have made an important move following their latest Nations Championship victory
  • The Springboks' emphatic Italian victory has raised questions about how ranking points are calculated

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All Blacks
Springboks fans have questioned World Rugby rankings after New Zealand closed the gap following South Africa's 66-7 victory over Italy. Image: Springboks / X
Source: Twitter

The Springboks remain the world's number one-ranked rugby team, but their narrow advantage over New Zealand has sparked frustration among South African supporters. Despite beating Italy 66-7 in Turin, Rassie Erasmus' men received no additional ranking points, while the All Blacks gained ground after defeating Scotland.

The latest World Rugby standings, published on Monday, 9 November 2026, show South Africa with 93.09 points and New Zealand with 92.65. The difference is just 0.44 points, despite the Springboks winning three of their four meetings with their traditional rivals this year.

Springboks fans question World Rugby rankings

According to Ruck, several supporters have questioned the small gap between the two leading nations.

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Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu enters Springboks’ all-time top 10 points scorers after Italy masterclass

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One frustrated supporter, @TheTruth3212, summed up the reaction by writing:

"Makes no sense to me."

Other fans, including @Cilliersv and @_LuizElite, also questioned how New Zealand remained so close despite South Africa's superior head-to-head record.

Why the All Blacks gained ranking points

New Zealand collected 0.38 points after beating Scotland 43-21 at Murrayfield. South Africa, meanwhile, received nothing for their 66-7 victory over Italy.

World Rugby operates a points-exchange system that considers the teams' existing ratings and match results. Beating a significantly lower-ranked opponent can produce little or no reward.

The governing body also removed its home-advantage weighting from 1 July 2026, changing an important part of the calculation.

Full World Rugby rankings on 9 November 2026

Position

Country

Points

1

South Africa

93.09

2

New Zealand

92.65

3

Ireland

88.70

4

France

87.49

5

England

86.99

6

Scotland

84.40

7

Australia

83.12

8

Argentina

81.62

9

Fiji

77.79

10

Wales

77.37

11

Italy

76.30

12

Japan

75.25

13

Georgia

73.94

14

Portugal

70.52

15

USA

67.80

16

Spain

67.73

17

Tonga

65.87

18

Chile

65.81

19

Samoa

65.31

20

Uruguay

64.86

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South Africa therefore retain their top position, but New Zealand remain within striking distance. With further November internationals approaching, the battle for the number one ranking is far from settled.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu makes Springbok scoring history

Briefly News also reported that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu reached another major milestone during the Springboks' 66-7 demolition of Italy in Turin on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

The 24-year-old flyhalf scored 26 points to move into the top 10 of South Africa's all-time Test points scorers. Feinberg-Mngomezulu now shares eighth place on the prestigious list, adding another remarkable milestone to his growing international career.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Dzikamai Matara avatar

Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za

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