The SABC made waves on social media on Monday, 9 November 2026, when it was fined almost R1million by the CCMA

This comes after the public broadcaster promised a position to its employee, then withheld it

South Africans on social media have, in previous years, dragged the organisation online

CCMA Slaps Struggling SABC With Nearly R1million Bill

Source: Getty Images

The SABC has reportedly been ordered to pay nearly R800 000 for a failed promotion appointment, which was followed by an automated rejection email.

The channel, which recently received criticism for its prison interviews, approved and abruptly halted an appointment of a staffer.

The organisation also recently made headlines when it told Parliament it wants a deal with Netflix.

News24 reporter Thinus Fereira revealed on his X account on Monday, 9 November 2026, that the channel was fined R800K.

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Fereira adds that the channel has been ordered to pay its employee, Nomhle Zenzile, a year's higher pay of R766 608.48. This comes after Zenzile, who is the channel's learning and development consultant, applied for an organisational development specialist position in 2024.

The CCMA notes that the SABC created an expectation that the Zenzile was recommended and appointed for the position after sending her a "dummy payslip" of her new salary.

Fereira previously shared on his X account that the broadcaster made headlines in 2018 when its fired COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng took the SABC to the CCMA.

South Africans react to Motsoeneng's exit

@ephraimse said:

"Why can't this guy just get another lucrative employment? Is he not the same self-proclaimed intellectual lecturer?"

@siegpfa reacted:

"But he got a new job at @MultiChoiceSA? He probably realised the private sector is not easy and wants to return to the public sector. No tax money to throw around anymore, hey? Shareholders to report to now aren't #FaithMuthambi and #Zuma anymore."

CCMA Slaps Struggling SABC With Nearly R1million Bill

Source: Getty Images

SABC makes disappointing Betway Premiership announcement

In more news, Briefly News previously reported that millions of football supporters missed the opening Betway Premiership fixtures after SABC confirmed a last-minute broadcasting setback.

The public broadcaster says negotiations are continuing and remains hopeful of bringing league matches back.

While league coverage has been delayed, there is better news for fans looking forward to the MTN8 tournament.

Source: Briefly News