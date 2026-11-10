The EFF announced plans to pursue legal action against DA's Helen Zille over public statements she made about party leader Julius Malema

The threat of a lawsuit drew sharp criticism from South Africans who questioned whether Malema himself should face scrutiny in court

Several social media users drew comparisons to Malema's own past statements about political figures, raising questions about double standards

The EFF is threatening Zille with legal action. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The Economic Freedom Fighters have announced their intention to institute legal proceedings against Democratic Alliance Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille over statements she made about EFF leader Julius Malema.

The party posted the threat on X on 10 November 2026, signalling that it considers Zille's remarks serious enough to warrant a formal legal response.

EFF moves to protect Malema's reputation

The EFF did not detail the exact nature of Zille's statements in the post, but framed the planned action as a defence of Malema's character. The announcement attracted immediate backlash from South Africans who took to the comments section, with many arguing the move would backfire.

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Public reaction turns on the EFF

Several commenters used the announcement as an opportunity to raise broader concerns about the EFF's leadership and direction.

@JohnTrilli referenced testimony heard at the Madlanga Commission, writing:

"She must never retract. We saw how CIC solicit tenders via #MadlangaCommission. Sayed sent a message to Jhan saying 'Juju want us to do it' referring to a tender. So that's how that criminal moves."

@BafanaSurprise was sharply critical of the party itself, saying:

"Lol, what a useless political party that has turned into a one-man show. You guys give Julius Malema so much time and space to treat the EFF like his side hustle. This thing is an organisation. After losing voters, this is how low you guys wanna go?"

@PaulDeVantier offered a political reading of the situation, writing:

"Now we see why they are all so desperate to stop Helen from becoming Mayor."

@chrisfvz wrote:

"Please go ahead and institute legal proceedings. We look forward to Julius answering questions under oath in court."

@FsTebza pointed to what he saw as an inconsistency in Malema's position, writing:

"If Malema can go on live TV and lie about Dr Naledi Pandor benefiting from VBS loot, then turn around and say "Oops, that was a political statement", what makes him think he is immune to the likes of Helen Zille making the same 'political statement' about him?"

Neither Zille nor the DA had publicly responded to the EFF's litigation threat at the time of the announcement.

Malema slams Zille over apartheid past

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Malema’s criticism of Helen Zille’s anti-apartheid credentials and campaign activities ahead of South Africa’s municipal elections.

Malema said Zille’s BMW stunts drew more media attention than the community work of EFF mayoral candidate Tlaleng Mofokeng. He also argued that Zille’s reporting on Steve Biko’s death did not make her a revolutionary.

Source: Briefly News