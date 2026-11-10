Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus admitted that even Antoine Dupont's French teammates might struggle to predict what the superstar will do next

Erasmus highlighted the scrumhalf's instinctive style and attacking ability as a major challenge for South Africa ahead of Friday's clash

The Springboks are preparing for a tough test against France after thrashing Italy 66-7 in their previous Nations Championship fixture

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has admitted that France captain Antoine Dupont presents a difficult challenge for the world champions ahead of their Nations Championship encounter in Paris on Friday, 13 November.

Erasmus believes the French scrumhalf's ability to play on instinct makes him particularly difficult to contain, even suggesting that his own teammates might not always know what he is going to do next.

The Boks head into the encounter after recording an emphatic 66-7 victory over Italy in Turin, but Erasmus knows France will present a different examination at the Stade de France.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Springbok coach offered an interesting assessment of the French superstar.

"I don't even know if Dupont's teammates know exactly what he's going to do next, so he's just really playing on instinct, which is tough to handle," Erasmus said, according to AFP.

Erasmus wary of France's attacking threat

Dupont's unpredictability is a major consideration for South Africa as they prepare to face a French side capable of moving the ball around and creating opportunities from different areas of the field. France demonstrated their attacking potential in their 54-17 victory over Fiji on 7 November, scoring eight tries in Lyon.

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Dupont was particularly influential, orchestrating the attack and producing several moments of individual brilliance.

His performance included beating five defenders, throwing 75 passes and scoring a late try, according to Planet Rugby.

Erasmus also expects France to bring a mobile attacking approach, particularly with uncertainty surrounding their flyhalf selection following injuries to several first-choice options.

"They will always have a good kicking game with Antoine Dupont there," the Springbok coach said, as reported by IOL.

However, Erasmus believes South Africa have the personnel to deal with the challenge, with his selection emphasising the importance of getting quick ball to their attacking players.

Springboks prepare for another Paris battle

The world champions have enjoyed considerable success against France in recent years, winning nine of their last 10 meetings.

They have also won their last five Tests at the Stade de France, giving them an impressive record heading into Friday's encounter.

Erasmus has made only one change to his starting XV following the victory over Italy, with Wilco Louw replacing Thomas du Toit at tighthead prop. Cobus Reinach has also been included among the replacements, replacing Grant Williams.

The Springbok coach acknowledged the intimidating atmosphere created by French supporters but said his players enjoy the challenge of performing in front of the passionate crowds.

With France leading the Northern Hemisphere standings and South Africa looking to maintain their strong position in the competition, Friday's encounter carries significant importance for both teams.

For Erasmus and his charges, containing Dupont's unpredictable style will be one of the key challenges as they look to extend their winning run in Paris.

Source: Briefly News