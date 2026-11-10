Legendary producer DJ Clock revealed the unexpected story behind how his hit song Umahamba Yedwa came together

After DJ Tira laid down the vocals, Clock stepped outside and approached a group of varsity girls he had never met before

The story ignited a fiery reaction online, with some fans laughing along while others raised serious concerns about exploitation

DJ Clock revealed how his hit song 'Umahamba Yedwa' came together. Image: djclock

Source: Instagram

House music legend DJ Clock has opened up about how his iconic track Umahamba Yedwa was born, and the story is as unconventional as it gets.

Speaking on Backstage Pass with K-Mass on 9 November 2026, the producer, whose real name is Kholile Elvin Gumede, explained that he had already built the beat and lyrics when he turned to collaborator DJ Tira, who was with him at his apartment at the time, to record the vocals. Tira obliged, but once the recording was done, Clock sensed something was missing.

"We need some chicks to hype it up," he said.

Rather than calling anyone up or heading to a recording studio, Clock walked straight out of Tira's apartment and spotted a group of university students who appeared to be on their way to the shops. He approached them on the spot with an unusual pitch.

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"Hi, guys. I want to record something. Don't tell me that you can't sing; I don't want serious singers," he told them.

The women were hesitant at first, but once Clock offered each of them R100, they were in. By the end of the session, the group had produced not one but two records together. Umahamba Yedwa went on to earn a Record of the Year nomination at the 2008 South African Music Awards (SAMA), and Clock's debut album, The First Tick, was recognised in the Best Urban Dance Album category.

DJ Clock paid his backup singers R100 to record 'Umahamba Yedwa.' Image: djclock

Source: Instagram

Fans react to the R100 revelation

Despite having publicly appealed for financial assistance in 2022 during the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clock appeared upbeat in the interview, and his fans were glad to see it. The story, however, also stirred up some strong opinions online.

mukovhedama said:

"He took a gamble, and it paid off. What if the song didn't boom?"

scott_dlamuka joked:

"R100 was a thousand that time."

wallychid laughed:

"Some lady has probably been telling people about the fact that she sang the hook to 'Umahamba Yedwa' at braais, and I bet nobody believed her."

Others, though, were far less amused. Several social media users argued that by admitting to paying the backup singers only R100 for a song that became a certified hit, Clock had inadvertently left himself open to legal consequences.

VukaKhondlo warned:

"Not even General Mkhwanazi would make me say such a thing as a producer. Clock is opening himself up to a good lawsuit."

Gajeni_ said:

"The girls are coming for their royalties soon."

JHlongwane92 argued:

"This is exploitation, and you call it being on a timeless hit? Just like that? Because it's DJ Clock?"

Whether the women ever knew the song became an award-nominated record remains unclear, but the question of what they are owed has clearly not gone away.

Watch DJ Clock's interview below.

Malaika singer raises concerns amid heated feud

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tshedi Mholo raising concerns about Malaika member Bongani Nchang singing their songs with someone who was not a member of the group.

She hinted that she didn't know where their late bandmate Jabu Ndaba's money was, noting that she was going to fight for him and his family.

Source: Briefly News