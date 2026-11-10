An English and Afrikaans Couple pulled off an energetic sokkie dance at an outdoor braai gathering, and the clip quickly caught people's attention

The video was posted by TikToker @leighgalbraith1 on 26 September 2026 and drew hundreds of comments from South Africans

Viewers were split, with some cheering the couple on and others joking that what they saw was anything but sokkie

A couple's pulling off the sokkie dance. Images: @leighgalbraith1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A couple's spontaneous sokkie dance at a casual braai gathering stopped people mid-scroll when the video landed on TikTok on 26 September 2026.

TikToker @leighgalbraith1 shared the clip, which appears to have been filmed by an onlooker at an outdoor paved area with a braai set up nearby. In it, a couple dances together to a lively Afrikaans song, moving with energy and obvious enthusiasm as others gathered around them.

Sokkie, also known as langarm or sakkie-sakkie, is a beloved South African partner dance rooted in Afrikaner tradition. It features a bouncy, gliding shuffle, underarm turns, and circular footwork, and is a staple at weddings, Afrikaans festivals, and social gatherings across the country. The name comes from the Afrikaans word for "sock," a nod to the old tradition of removing shoes to dance on wooden floors.

Braai, music and big opinions

The clip racked up 630 comments, with South Africans firmly divided. Some were charmed by the couple's energy and carefree spirit. Others questioned whether what they were watching qualified as sokkie at all, with more than a few offering their own colourful commentary.

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Watch the sokkie moment that got everyone talking below:

Mzansi reacts to the viral braai dance

South Africans in the comments section on the TikTok page had plenty to say about the dance on the TikTok page:

@Queenta Leeuw wrote:

"Nee jirri kyk how waai haar voete in die lug [No goodness, look how her feet wave in the air] 🤣🤣🤣"

@williebezuidenhou said:

"Nee buta daai is vêr van sokkie af daai is lang afstand draf [No but that is far from sokkie, that is long distance jogging]"

@💛🎗BLOMMIE🎗💛 added:

"Daai is nie sokkie nie dit is draf met passie [That is not sokkie, it is jogging with passion] 🤣🤣🤣"

@Lu-Ellen O'Niel fired back:

"All these ugly comments 🤦‍♀️ it looked so smooth, almost like you were floating 🔥👌👌"

@Jenny 🇿🇦 shared:

"As an English girlie married to an Afrikaans man, I feel this on a spiritual level 🤣"

@Taryn Kettle joked:

"Next-level skills right here! This guy heard Loslappie, looked at the braai smoke, and decided his partner was the perfect windbreaker. No eyes watering on his watch! 🔥🥩 🇿🇦"

@Sanmarie Lamprecht offered a warmer take:

"In a life full of negativity, just be you. Have fun and enjoy life. Dance, 'hop', swing, do whatever makes you happy."

More on South African dance videos

Briefly News recently reported on Skeem Saam’s Zizo Sobutyu and Lunga Mofokeng dancing together in a TikTok clip that caught fans’ attention.

recently reported on Skeem Saam’s Zizo Sobutyu and Lunga Mofokeng dancing together in a TikTok clip that caught fans’ attention. Mpumalanga taxi boss Bafana Sindane was filmed dancing at an event while his Madlanga Commission absences remain in the spotlight.

A South African woman in the US military posted a dance clip in uniform on TikTok, and social media users had plenty to say.

Source: Briefly News