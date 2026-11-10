Canada Opens Thousands of Jobs for Foreign Workers: Info for South Africans
- Canada expanded its Temporary Foreign Worker Program, doubling contract lengths and opening priority sectors to international applicants
- In-demand roles across healthcare, skilled trades, hospitality and corporate sectors are listed on Canada's federal Job Bank with competitive wages
- South African professionals in healthcare, engineering and construction trades have specific fast-track pathways available to them
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Canada is actively recruiting foreign workers across dozens of sectors, and South Africans with the right qualifications could be well-positioned to take advantage of the openings.
The Canadian government has rolled out a series of regulatory changes to its Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) that significantly improve conditions for international hires. The most notable shift, effective November 2026, allows qualifying employers to secure work authorisations of up to two years under the Low-Wage Stream, up from the previous one-year limit. The change means more job stability for workers arriving from abroad and less administrative burden for employers renewing contracts.
Sectors with the most openings
Listings on Canada's federal Job Bank show strong demand across multiple industries. Healthcare and social care roles are among the most prominent, with positions such as chiropractors earning up to $46.00 CAD per hour (around R533.60 ZAR) in Vancouver, autism support specialists between $20.00 and $21.00 per hour in Calgary (R232.00 to R243.60 ZAR), and registered ayurvedic practitioners at $37.00 to $38.00 per hour (around R429.20 to R440.80 ZAR) in Mississauga.
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Skilled trades are equally in demand. Precision machinists in Concord, Ontario, can earn between $36.50 and $40.00 per hour, while maintenance plumbers in Vancouver are listed at similar rates. Hospitality and agricultural roles are also available, including restaurant chefs at $23.00 per hour and farm labourers at $19.00 per hour.
Early childhood educators and child care providers have been designated priority occupations, joining healthcare, agriculture and food processing as industries exempt from regional unemployment restrictions that would otherwise limit foreign hiring in busier metropolitan areas.
What South African applicants should know
For South Africans, the earning potential translates well. Hourly wages ranging from $19 to $46 CAD are equivalent to roughly R250 to R610 per hour at current exchange rates, making Canadian employment a financially attractive option for artisans, care workers and hospitality professionals.
Those in healthcare, engineering, information technology and construction trades may qualify for additional points through the Express Entry Federal Skilled Trades Program or provincial nominations via British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario's Provincial Nominee Programs.
Prospective applicants are advised to use Canada's official Job Bank and filter specifically for employers who hold pre-approved Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs). This confirms that visa sponsorship is formally in place before any application is submitted, reducing the risk of fraudulent offers.
More on working abroad
- Briefly News recently reported on the UK’s new permanent residency rules and what they mean for South Africans working abroad.
- Lithuania has introduced new residence permit rules that affect South African workers and students.
- Qatar has published new recruitment rules that South Africans working there need to know about.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za