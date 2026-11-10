FonCity co-founder Katlego Malatji posted a cryptic message on X after My Sol's convoy caused chaos on the last day of the event

The mining magnate arrived at the Sun City resort with a fleet of Lamborghinis and a security detail

More disgruntled patrons took to social media to voice their complaints after being blocked for long periods of time from leaving the resort

My Sol allegedly caused chaos in Sun City. Images: mysolholdingsandlogistic

Source: Instagram

FonCity co-founder Katlego Malatji has broken his silence following a chaotic scene involving mining magnate My Sol at this year's edition of the premium lifestyle event at Sun City resort.

Held from 6 to 9 November 2026, FonCity is an all-inclusive weekend experience that draws South Africa's top DJs, artists, celebrities, socialites, influencers and business figures to the North West resort. Guests enjoy curated parties, themed music experiences, and high-end lifestyle activations over a long weekend.

My Sol's grand but disruptive entrance

This year, Solly Madibela, widely known as My Sol, made sure he was the talk of the weekend. The businessman arrived with a convoy of Lamborghinis and a security detail that trailed him throughout the resort. While the spectacle initially drew attention, things reportedly turned chaotic on the final day, Monday, 9 November, when departing guests found themselves blocked by the convoy and unable to leave the property.

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The frustration spilled onto social media, with attendees venting about the inconvenience. Although Malatji has officially stepped down from his executive leadership role at Homecoming Events, he remains an influential figure within the group and felt compelled to respond.

Taking to X, Malatji posted a pointed but unnamed message: "That guy will never taste this event again." He stopped short of identifying anyone by name, but given the conversation already unfolding online, followers quickly pieced it together.

My Sol has seemingly been banned from attending FonCity after his Lamborghini convoy caused chaos in Sun City. Image: mysolholdingsandlogistic

Source: Instagram

Duma Collective founder and Chief Creative Officer Sibu Mabena was among those who spoke out. In a candid response to Malatji, she described the ordeal of trying to leave the resort on the Sunday before the final day.

"I waited an hour for my car to come and we had to end up going to fetch it from the garage. Yesterday, I witnessed their arrival in HD. I was trying to leave at 4pm to head to clients and ended up leaving at 16:45 because of his arrival convoy. The drama! The spectacle! Very irritating."

Mabena clarified she harbours no personal animosity towards My Sol but found the unnecessary pageantry deeply aggravating.

Not everyone sided with the complainants, though. Some voices on social media cautioned the Homecoming Events team against making an enemy of My Sol, joking that the businessman could simply buy out or book Sun City entirely, leaving the event without a venue altogether.

My Sol has previously addressed criticism of his convoys on Podcast and Chill, arguing that drivers of Polo and Range Rover vehicles regularly cruise in formation without anyone batting an eyelid, so the outrage directed at his Lamborghini procession struck him as unfair.

As FonCity attendees settle back into their routines, the conversation around this year's edition shows no signs of dying down.

See the comments about My Sol below.

My Sol adds rare Brabus to car collection

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into My Sol's latest vehicle purchase, which reportedly costs a pretty penny.

The mining magnate showed off footage of himself collecting a newly imported Brabus from Germany, claiming it was one of only 30 ever produced in the world.

Source: Briefly News