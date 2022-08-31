The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) left the country bitterly disappointed, but an experienced professional, Sibu Mabena, thinks the event can be redeemed

The PR consultant with years of experience explained how the SAMAs could turn things around with a little more effort and planning

South Africans were swayed by Sibu Mabena's solutions for the SAMAs, as many even added to her ideas for the next ceremony

SAMAs did not impress South Africans when they returned after two years. A PR expert Sibu Mabena offered some free advice to the SAMAs organisers for next time.

A PR professional shared her strategies that could help the SAMAs have a solid comeback for the next event. Image: Instagram/@sibumabena

Source: Instagram

Sibu Mabena had some strategies that were well received by South Africans. Sibu Mabena's thread on Twitter spread like wildfire as many tried to get the SAMAs to notice it.

Experienced PR guru Sibu Mabena shares ideas about how to make SAMAs better

ZAlebs reports that wrote a series of tweets advising the SAMAs. She said she used to work for the event as a creative consultant.

Sibu said the award event organisers should start planning before the next event. For example, they could book the Venue 11 days before the event. The PR consultant also suggested that the award show should have artists actively promoting the awards and people who will focus on just the event's finances.

Sibu provided a step-by-step guide increase, and many South Africans appreciated it. Netizens who came across the tweet showered her with compliments, but some admitted they'd lost hope that the event could ever be good again.

@Khule_Math commented:

"This is so insightful, with clear action plan. I even believe that you can actually pitch this to them."

@Thembi_Lily commented:

"They must just pay you Sibu, because basile."

@_B1asian commented:

"Award shows are dead. It’s a worldwide thing too not only SA."

@_Lindo_G

"Good thread, I hope they hire you again or at least listen."

@ThatoM commented:

"SAMAs lost credibility a long time ago, it would be impossible to rid the stigma that awards are bought, which has been proven to be true. A SAMA win also does nothing for an artist's career."

SAMA winner Haksul Muziq explains win against Makhadzi, Young Stunna and more

Briefly News previously reported that Most peeps did not know about Haksul Muziq until he won big at the 2022 SAMAs. Haksul Muziq finally responded as he has been getting hounded with questions from South Africans who want to know who he is

Haksul Muziq left the country baffled by his SAMA win. Many South African online users have also been curious to know how Haksul Muziq managed to win against Young Stunna, Musa Keys and even Makhadzi.

Tokolo Mavuso, stage name Haksul, spoke to Daily Sun and said he won the SAMPRA by asking everyone he met to vote for him.

