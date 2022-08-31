The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) celebrated a new local artist Haksul Muziq who won a major category on the night

Haksul Muziq was nominated for the South African Music Performance Rights Association Artist of the Year Award (SAMPRA), a highly-coveted category that included major entertainers such as Makhadzi and others

South Africans reacted to Haksul Muziq's win with confusion, and now the musician is speaking out to explain how he did it all

Most peeps did not know about Haksul Muziq until he won big at the 2022 SAMAs. Haksul Muziq has been getting hounded with questions from South Africans who want to know who he is.

Haksul Muziq opened up about how he won one of the biggest awards of the SAMAs since Mzansi's negative reaction to his victory. Image: Instagram/@muziq_haksul

Haksul Muziq left the country baffled by his SAMA win. Many South African online users have also been curious to know how Haksul Muziq managed to win against Young Stunna, Musa Keys and even Makhadzi.

Haksul Muziq explains how he won the SAMPRA at SAMAS

Tokolo Mavuso, stage name Haksul, spoke to Daily Sun and said he won the SAMPRA by asking everyone he met to vote for him. He said:

"We have a lot of events in Katlehong, and I made sure to go to most of the events and ask for votes. I even campaigned at events held by political parties. I make pamphlets and handed them out encouraging people vote for someone that's local trying to make it big."

Daily Sun reports that the musician also works as an uber driver and asked all his clients to stream his music and vote for him. Haksul also made use of social media, newspapers, TV and radio stations to help him snag the award.

Haksul's plan worked as the award ceremony spokesperson Leslie Mofokeng said the musician met all the requirements that they have released music within the year and accepted the award ceremonies rules. The spokesperson also encouraged South Africans to appreciate that Haksul "managed to run a successful campaign, he took this opportunity seriously and pushed himself."

Fans show Haksul Muziq support

Since winning, Haksul has been getting support from people in his hometown Katlehong. The musician's fans have encouraged him to focus on his craft instead of the haters.

@reabetswee.m commented:

"Haters gonna hate because they feel the heat."

@blackveemk commented:

"Ntwana yase Kasi lam. Congratulations my dog [My homeboy]."

@bigslatty_k1 commented:

"Katlehong we are proud."

@syrus_dot5 commented:

"Keep the chin up njayam positive vibes only."

@raisibe_thobane commented:

"Congratulations brother, don't worry about the haters."

