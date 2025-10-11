Former member of Malaika, Tshedi Mholo, made headlines after clashing with the third member of the iconic group, Bongani Nchang

Tshedi Mholo was furious after Bongani Nchang took to the stage with Tsoake Molipa singing her parts

Most recently, Tshedi Mholo further lambasted Bongani Nchang after interrupting his live show in a video

Tshedi Mholo has no regrets after pulling the plug on a live show by Bongani Nchang and Tsoake Molipa. The last living members of the original Malaika have been in a clash over the usage of their songs at shows.

Tshedi Mholo mentioned the third and founder of Malaika, Jabulani Ndaba, in a video following her clash with Bongani on stage. Online users shared their thoughts as Tshedi Mholo stuck to her guns.

Tshedi Mholo's video ranting about Bongani after interrupting his show surfaced. She talked about her reason for stopping Bongani and her replacement, Tsoake Molipa, from performing a Malaika song. Tshedi also implied that her calling out Bongani was only the tip of the iceberg. Tshedi emphasised that she wants to preserve Malaika's memory, saying she just "wanted to embrace and treasure the legacy of Malaika." Tshedi added:

"It's Jabu's IP, so if you think you're gonna get away with it, may god bless you, we see them."

Tshedi hinted that money is owed to the late Jabulani. She referred to an unclear law, saying:

You know section 205 [...]we don't know where Jabu's money is. S205 will expose everything, accounts will be frozen, but I am calculative and I am thinking of the kids

Tshedi Mholo leaves Malaika fans split

People posted their thoughts on the video of Tshedi. Online users debated whether she had any right to prevent them from performing songs they had made as a group. Watch the video of Tshedi below:

mamello__l commented:

"Tshidi rest hle it’s not like we are still listening to 2Bob . Re movile on ka mapelo a rona. Bathong why wena le Bongani le sa admite gore nako ya lona e fedile? We haven’t even gotten any new music 🙄 radio stations don’t play your songs anymore. Guys rest hleng yoh."

lesego_sannie remarked:

"You know when colleagues have seen each other ba sa apara. Their breakups are always messy. This looks like a love affair gone wrong 😩"

malumetiso agreed with her:

"I don’t like her, but yes, you can’t use a dead man's IP to make a living. I support her move to stop her impersonator from performing her songs."

lihle_ndimande said:

"An impersonator 🤔. When a new member joins a group and they cover the ex-member's parts, it’s not impersonating her. The audience knows that another person left the group, and they are not even on the promoter's posters. Fight your battles without condescension toward the next person."

matlakala08 wrote:

"Tshidi sings Malaika songs during her solo performances. Does that mean Bongani should come to the stage and stop her?"

Tshedi Mholo speaks on DJ Chymamusique

Briefly News previously reported that Malaika singer Tshedi Mholo took to Facebook to react to the car accident that talented muso Collen Mmotla AKA DJ Chymamusique was involved in.

The head-on collision reportedly happened between Mokopane and Polokwane, and it claimed the life of DJ Poizen. Tshedi, who was distraught, expressed heartbreak and wished for the DJ to get well soon.

Mholo was reacting to a video from 2016, where they were both in the studio. She said the song is still in production, pending Chyma's recovery.

